Healthier SG: Six things you need to know about Singapore's healthcare reform plan

SINGAPORE - Described by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung as a "fundamental re-orientation and reform" of the Republic's healthcare system, Healthier SG aims to put a stronger emphasis on preventive care, pairing residents with family doctors to help them better manage their health.

In his speech in Parliament before the debate on the Healthier SG White Paper, Mr Ong spelled out some of the benefits of the strategy.

1. Changing doctors

Healthier SG encourages residents to enrol with a family general practitioner (GP) who knows their conditions well and can work with them to practise preventive care.

However, people will still be able to change GPs. In the first two years after enrolment, residents will be allowed to switch doctors up to four times to find one they prefer.

Subsequently, they will be permitted one change a year to allow for personal preferences and changes such as moving house.

People will also still be able to visit other doctors, such as specialists treating their chronic illnesses.

Mr Ong said on Tuesday that the authorities will also try their best to manage situations where there is huge demand for popular GPs, encouraging people to enrol early so as to be able to choose their preferred clinics.

2. Free health screenings

Once enrolled under Healthier SG, people will get free annual check-ups as well as nationally recommended vaccinations and health screenings, which will be fully funded by the Government.

These will include screenings for three common chronic conditions - type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and hyperlipidaemia (high cholesterol) - as well as breast, cervical and colorectal cancers.

More complex screenings, such as colonoscopies, will still be heavily subsidised, but will not be free.

Immunisations include influenza and pneumococcal jabs for all aged 65 and above, or have specific medical conditions.

3. MediSave use for drugs for chronic illnesses

Those using MediSave to pay for the treatment of chronic illnesses will no longer be required to co-pay 15 per cent of the costs, and instead can pay the full amount with MediSave.

Mr Ong noted that while most government subsidy schemes require some co-payment to reflect "sharing of responsibility", more subsidies were justified here as preventive care is a fundamental part of healthcare.