Enrolment for preventive care strategy Healthier SG to start from July 5

SINGAPORE - All eligible Singapore citizens and permanent residents will, from July 5, be able to register for the Republic’s preventive care strategy Healthier SG.

Enrolment will start with those aged 60 years and above, and later for those aged 40 to 59.

They will be invited by an SMS from the Ministry of Health (MOH) to enrol via the HealthHub app. They can then choose their preferred Healthier SG clinic or polyclinic and book an appointment for their free first consultation.

As at July 1, over 900 GP clinics have signed on to participate in the programme, which is expected to benefit over two million Singapore residents aged 40 and above by end-2024.

“After enrolling in Healthier SG, residents can connect to a wide range of activities provided by our community partners, including the Agency for Integrated Care, Health Promotion Board (HPB), People’s Association (PA) and Sport Singapore (SportSG).

“The three healthcare clusters – the National Healthcare Group, National University Health System and SingHealth – will step up as regional health managers to actively partner these agencies to reach out to the residents within their region,” said MOH.

The ministry said HPB will progressively scale up its physical activity programmes by more than 50 per cent, to serve around 47,000 participants every week from the current 31,000.

“The National Steps Challenge has also been modified to nudge participants to engage in more moderate- to vigorous-intensity physical activity regularly, and work towards the physical activity recommendation each week,” said MOH.

Meanwhile, PA will increase its outreach to residents for activities such as brisk walking, taichi, qigong and gardening, while SportSG will encourage participation in sports, exercise and interest groups offered at ActiveSG Sport Centres.

Residents can also tap SportSG’s Active Health Coaches to receive performance assessments and customised coaching on health and wellness.

To reach out to eligible residents, MOH will hold 17 roadshows from July to November 2023, and deploy to the community centres and Joint Testing and Vaccination Centres about 1,000 Healthier SG ambassadors, who will also help residents who do not have access to a mobile device or who require assistance to enrol for the programme.