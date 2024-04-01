Major shift in healthcare that could mean having to build one less new hospital

SINGAPORE - From April, Singapore is adding virtual hospitals to the healthcare scene. Once these have been fully integrated and scaled up, the Mobile Inpatient Care at Home (MIC@Home) scheme could replace the need for another large public hospital.

Patients on the scheme remain at home but are looked after by hospital medical teams, either through videoconferencing and teleconferencing, or in person. They are provided with any equipment they might need, such as a blood pressure monitor, thermometer and walking frames.

The Ministry of Health Office for Healthcare Transformation (MOHT) launched a sandbox on the scheme in April 2022 with one hospital each from the SingHealth cluster (Singapore General Hospital) and National Healthcare Group cluster (Khoo Teck Puat Hospital – KTPH), and all hospitals under the National University Health System (NUHS), which had trialled a similar scheme called NUHS@Home since 2020 that has treated close to 4,000 patients.

In August 2023, the rest of the public hospitals were added. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in Parliament on March 6 that as at end 2023, more than 2,000 patients have benefited.

“This translates to around 9,000 hospital bed days saved. Having done this for several months, we are convinced that the scheme works well for the patients, and has great potential to relieve stress at hospitals,” he said.

With the two-year sandbox deemed a success, the MIC@Home scheme – the name used varies with hospitals – becomes mainstream from April, with patients getting subsidies, insurance and MediSave coverage the same way they would if they were in hospital.

A Ministry of Health (MOH) spokesman said: “Patients may consult their doctors on their eligibility for the MIC@Home programme.”

Conditions for eligibility include patients being clinically stable and unlikely to require intensive hospital care, able to care for themselves independently, or having sufficient caregiving support, and having an Internet connection so they can communicate with the doctors or nurses in charge.

MOHT said the scheme, which started with patients with skin infections, urinary tract infections and congestive heart failure with fluid overload, will be extended to other areas, including paediatric medicine, obstetrics and gynaecology, rehabilitation medicine, and elective surgeries.

Schemes similar to MIC@Home are practised in many countries, such as Britain, France and Australia. Hospitals in Barcelona, Spain, have been doing it for about 60 years.

There are major advantages for patients, the hospital and the nation.

Good for patients

For patients like Mr Ong Jia Rong, 37, the advantage is the comfort of his own home and home-cooked food, instead of being stuck in a hospital ward with other patients.

The project manager for an interior design contractor had gone to the National University Hospital (NUH) on the night of March 18 when he noticed a large red rash on his right calf, though it was neither painful nor itchy.

He was hospitalised on March 19, diagnosed with severe bullous cellulitis, a bacterial skin infection, and started intravenous antibiotic treatment the following day. He would have needed to remain in the hospital for about 10 days, but after two days, he opted for NUHS@Home.