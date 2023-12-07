Certis officers wind up on receiving end when dealing with abuse in healthcare institutions

SINGAPORE – At the end of October, two Certis officers became victims of an alleged attack when they tried to stop a surly man from leaving the emergency department of Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

“The man was becoming increasingly agitated and started hurling vulgarities at the officers and threatening them,” security supervisor Sammy Lee, 55, told The Straits Times. He was watching the drama unfold from his seat at the hospital command centre.

Mr Lee, who started working with Certis Group 1½ years ago, sent back-up officers to help the officers and informed the police.

“By then, the thickly built man was already quite violent, attacking both officers. He punched one of them in the face, causing a cut to his lip, and his spectacles broke in two. The other officer was kicked between his legs,” he said.

“Some of the hospital staff, even the nurses, jumped into the fray to try to pin him down. That was when back-up and the police arrived. He was restrained.”

Mr Lee is among the 350 Certis officers deployed at the nearly 40 healthcare institutions and facilities in Singapore to ensure the safety and security of patients, healthcare staff and visitors.

They stand alongside other front-line service personnel, supporting healthcare staff in difficult situations, especially in environments where emotions run high.

Certis Group senior vice-president and head of group communications and marketing Robin Goh said: “On average, our security officers are activated to respond to close to 1,000 incidents every month, averaging between 20 and 30 in a single day. It is, therefore, common for our officers to be on the receiving end of abuse. These incidents can range in severity from verbal to physical abuse.”

The most recent was that involving Chinese national Han Feizi, 29. Her misdeeds were made known when videos of her arguing with the police went viral after she swore at nurses and raised a ruckus at SGH.

She was jailed, fined and deported after facing charges for using abusive language on a hospital employee, among other offences.

One in three nurses, pharmacists and other workers in the healthcare sector either witnessed or experienced abuse or harassment at least once a week, surveys and focus group discussions have found.

To protect them, the Tripartite Workgroup for the Prevention of Abuse and Harassment of Healthcare Workers issued a zero-tolerance stance on abuse and harassment.

Patients who abuse healthcare workers will be discharged from medical care by the hospital if they do not need urgent care. Caregivers and visitors who do the same will be stopped from entering the premises the next time they try to visit.

Security officers in healthcare institutions monitor closed-circuit television surveillance and alarms, patrol the premises, control crowds and manage parking. They also help visitors, respond to incidents, escort patients, manage security threats and handle a range of emergencies.