Videos, short lessons on dealing with violence: How hospitals are curbing healthcare worker abuse

SINGAPORE - To break away from an aggressor who has you by the shirt collar, you would have to hold on to his wrist with both hands, and press your thumbs firmly against his palms while twisting the wrist inwards and pushing away.

“Find that acupressure point in the palm for this to be more effective,” said Ms Leong Jan Mui, a senior nurse educator at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), to her class of students.

These quick techniques to protect oneself against violent persons are not being taught in a martial arts class, but are sessions for front-line workers like nurses and patient service associates, as part of the hospital’s efforts to protect them against abuse.

A tripartite workgroup surveying more than 3,000 healthcare workers and 1,500 members of the public found that more than two in three healthcare workers had witnessed or experienced abuse or harassment in the past year. Among them, half experienced abuse at least once a week.

Efforts are under way by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to implement a standardised zero-tolerance policy against abuse in the public healthcare sector, with the healthcare clusters to develop details of the policy in the second half of 2023.

MOH has said the policy will include a common definition of abuse and harassment across healthcare institutions, an effective reporting and escalation protocol, and clear consequences that are enforced.

Hospitals like TTSH have in place their own measures to protect staff that include calling the police if necessary.

In 2017, in response to a rising trend of verbal and physical assaults on healthcare staff, the hospital developed the Workplace Safety on Aggression and Fearful Encounter programme or WorkSAFE.

A group of about 100 champions were trained in 2019 on techniques that are being passed on to 3,000 front-line staff on the ground.

The programme is made up of eight modules, including how to recognise workplace violence and de-escalate the situation.

Classes also include hands-on and practical tips on how to manoeuvre away from being grabbed by the hand or collar, and from being bitten or choked, as well as how to restrain an uncooperative patient safely.

The curriculum was developed by TTSH based on the most common scenarios faced by staff.

“We use the concept of micro-learning because nurses don’t have the time for a one-hour course. So during roll call in between their shifts, we take 20 minutes to teach them these skills,” said Ms Leong, who helped develop the curriculum for WorkSAFE.

She said it took about four to eight months to roll out the modules to all the front-line staff.