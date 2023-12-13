‘We’re also humans’: Healthcare workers face abuses in their workplace

SINGAPORE – Three months ago, a patient threatened to strip Ms Marisol Zabellero Villabrille, a healthcare assistant at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH).

She had to accompany him inside the toilet as intensive care unit patients are not allowed to use the washroom by themselves. But he was uncomfortable with the nurse’s presence and grew increasingly agitated.

After the patient’s threat was issued, a nearby colleague intervened on her behalf and “scolded” the patient, and the hospital’s security team arrived quickly to de-escalate the situation by bringing the patient back to his bed.

“I was so shocked,” said Ms Villabrille. “I really didn’t expect him to say those words to me.”

This was her first time experiencing such abuse since coming to Singapore from the Philippines in August 2021, and it stunned her.

The hospital’s management was also alerted to the incident and the patient was given a verbal warning. Ms Villabrille said support from her colleagues, supervisors and even the security team helped her to recover.

A 2022 survey conducted by the Ministry of Health (MOH) found that only one in four healthcare workers who experienced abuse in the 12 months preceding the survey reported the incidents.

On March 13, the Tripartite Workgroup for the Prevention of Abuse and Harassment of Healthcare Workers also reported that 39 per cent of the more than 3,000 healthcare workers it surveyed did not consider sexual requests and remarks as abuse or harassment.

Following its initial report, the tripartite workgroup launched a framework to protect healthcare workers from abuse on Dec 13. This framework sets out a common definition of abuse and harassment and standardised protocols to respond to incidents of abuse from patients or their families and visitors.

Ms Villabrille said she hopes the framework will encourage healthcare workers to be more confident in standing up against abuses and reporting cases.

Dr Gillian Lim, Institute of Mental Health’s chief of central region, said the framework is a good first step in highlighting abuse and harassment of healthcare workers.

She said this can be followed by measures to make the reporting process more accessible to staff, who have had to make reports on their own time outside of office hours, or physically at a police station, which can be traumatic after the abuse they experienced.

“We’re also humans. We sacrifice our sleep, our meals, our personal lives, our holidays, our mental health to try to make the system work,” she said, calling for respect for healthcare workers.