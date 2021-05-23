Residents of Block 559 in Pasir Ris go for swab test after Covid-19 patients detected there

SINGAPORE - All residents of a Housing Board block in Pasir Ris have been asked to undergo a swab test after Covid-19 cases were detected there.

Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC MP Desmond Tan said in a Facebook post on Sunday (May 23) morning that this was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents of Block 559 in Pasir Ris Street 51.

He added that there was no need for residents living in the surrounding blocks to get tested unless they had visited households in the block from May 2.

The swab tests will be administered at the regional screening centre at the site of the former Coral Primary School from 9am to 4pm on Sunday and Monday (May 24).

More details are provided on a flyer from the Health Ministry (MOH) that was delivered door-to-door, said Mr Tan, who is Minister of State for Home Affairs and Sustainability and the Environment.

Residents will also receive a text message notifying them about their appointment for the swab.

Mr Tan urged residents to stick to their time slot to avoid crowding at the centre.

He added that the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council has worked with the National Environment Agency to thoroughly clean and disinfect the common area at Block 559 and surrounding blocks.

"(I am) grateful for their prompt efforts," he said, thanking volunteers and officers from other government agencies for facilitating the swabbing exercise within a short period.

"Let's do our part and make Pasir Ris safe for all of us. Stay home as far as possible and seek medical attention if unwell," he added.

This is the second HDB block where several Covid-19 cases have surfaced, after Block 506 in Hougang Avenue 8.

Residents in that block went for mandatory Covid-19 testing on Friday (May 21) and Saturday.