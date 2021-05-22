McDonald's outlets in Bedok Reservoir and at Pasir Ris Elias CC closed, staff swabbed for Covid-19

SINGAPORE - Pasir Ris Elias Community Club, where a vaccination centre is sited, has undergone deep cleaning after a food delivery worker linked to the McDonald's outlet there tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday (May 20). The outlet has been closed.

An outlet in Bedok Reservoir was also closed after another food delivery worker tested positive on the same day. Both workers are household contacts of each other.

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, an MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, said in a Facebook post: "We... conducted thorough and deep cleaning of Elias CC and applied self-disinfecting coating on surfaces in all common areas within the CC... and will step up daily cleaning of Elias CC to ensure your safety and well-being."

Mr Teo said the affected worker at the McDonald's outlet there did not visit the vaccination centre during his infectious period and the centre continues to serve residents.

McDonald's told The Straits Times on Saturday that the two affected workers are employees of one of its food delivery vendors - i-vic Logistics. They both last worked on Monday.

It said the outlets at Pasir Ris Elias CC and in Bedok Reservoir were immediately closed and deep cleaning was carried out on the premises on Thursday evening.

"As a precaution, we have sent all employees from the same restaurants to take the swab test and to self-isolate," it said.

The fast-food chain is working closely with the Ministry of Health on contact tracing. Employees will await advice on quarantine orders, said a spokesman for the chain.

The two outlets will remain closed until all swab test results have returned negative.

Since last year, McDonald's has enforced contactless delivery and payment for customers.

Stores also offer contactless pickup, meaning that the staff will leave packed food orders on a table at the pickup point for delivery riders.

"On a daily basis, we also ensure all riders take their temperatures and check for the seven symptoms of Covid-19 before commencing any delivery tasks," the spokesman said.

"The safety of our employees and customers is our topmost priority."

Last year, McDonald's closed all outlets from April 19 to May 4 after seven employees tested positive for the virus in the week prior.

It also suspended all operations, including takeaway and delivery services.