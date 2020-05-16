MOH figures further suggest situation is stabilising

The number of new coronavirus cases outside dormitories yesterday equalled the previous day's low of two, while discharge figures once more exceeded new cases - further signs that the situation in Singapore is stabilising.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 793 new Covid-19 cases, while 1,275 patients were discharged from hospitals and community facilities.

This means that 3,397 patients were discharged from Wednesday to yesterday, compared with the 2,220 new cases in the same period, giving a ratio of about three to two.

On all three days, the number of patients deemed to have fully recovered was more than the number of new diagnoses.

Yesterday's 1,275 cases discharged are the highest to date, and mark only the second time since the first case was reported in January that daily discharge figures have exceeded 1,000.

The first time was on Thursday.

The new cases comprise 791 migrant workers staying in dormitories, one work permit holder staying outside dorms and one Singaporean - a 53-year-old man currently unlinked to previous cases.

This takes the total count in Singapore to 26,891. Some 7,239 patients, or about 27 per cent of the total, have fully recovered.

MOH also said it has closed the clusters linked to McDonald's and the renovation sites at the National University Hospital as no cases have been reported in the past 28 days, or two incubation cycles.

The fast-food chain's cluster of seven employees in mid-April prompted MOH to advise it to close its more than 135 outlets until May 4, a suspension that McDonald's then voluntarily extended. It resumed its delivery, takeaway and drive-through services on Monday.

MOH announced five new clusters yesterday. They are at 80 Kaki Bukit Industrial Terrace, 48 Toh Guan Road East, 55 Tuas South Avenue 1, 119 Tuas View Walk 1 and 33 Tuas View Walk 2.

Update on cases

NEW CASES: 793 Imported: 0 Work permit (WP) holders in dormitories: 791

COMMUNITY CASES Singaporeans/PRs: 1 Work passes: 0 Visit passes: 0 WP holders outside dorms: 1

CASES TO DATE Total: 26,891 Community: 1,327 WP holders not in dorms: 435 WP holders in dorms: 24,549 Imported: 580 In ICU now: 18 Deaths from Covid-19: 21 Deaths from other causes: 9

The daily average of new cases outside dorms continues to slide.

For Singaporeans, permanent residents (PRs) and pass holders, it fell from eight cases two weeks ago to four in the past week. The corresponding figures for work permit holders staying outside dorms in the same period are six and two.

In addition, fewer cases among Singaporeans, PRs and pass holders are unlinked. This dipped from a daily average of three cases a fortnight ago to one in the past week.

MOH said it will closely monitor the numbers, as well as the cases detected through its surveillance programme, which includes sample testing of patients at general practitioner clinics and polyclinics.

Picking up cases through such testing indicates the presence of undetected cases in the community.

Of the new cases, only 1 per cent were unlinked, and contact tracing is ongoing.

As of yesterday, 18 patients are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, 1,106 others are in stable or improving condition in hospital, while 18,498 are in community facilities.

To date, 21 people have died from complications owing to Covid-19, while nine others who tested positive for the virus have died from other causes.