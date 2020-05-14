752 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 Singaporeans and PRs

SINGAPORE - A total of 752 new Covid-19 cases have been preliminarily confirmed on Thursday (May 14), taking the total count in Singapore to 26,098.

Among these are two Singaporeans and permanent residents, while foreign workers living in dormitories form the bulk of the remaining cases.

More details will be released later on Thursday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

On Wednesday, 958 patients were discharged - a new daily high - as 675 more new cases of Covid-19 were identified.

It was the second time this week that the number of patients discharged has exceeded the number of new cases.

On Monday, 504 patients were discharged and 486 new cases announced, although MOH said at the time that this was partly due to fewer tests being processed that day after an equipment fault produced false positives over the weekend.

This means that as of Wednesday, 4,800 have fully recovered from Covid-19 since the first case was reported here on Jan 23.

Of the new cases announced on Wednesday, only two were Singaporeans. Two others were work pass holders, while the remaining 671 were foreign workers staying in dormitories.

The average daily numbers for new cases outside dormitories have decreased.

For Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders, this has gone down from eight two weeks ago to six in the past week.

For work permit holders staying outside dormitories, it has decreased from six two weeks ago to four over the same period.

There are also fewer unlinked cases among Singaporeans, PRs and long-term pass holders. The number dipped from an average of three per day two weeks ago to two per day in the last week.

Meanwhile, the new cases among foreign workers staying in dorms mean that more than 7 per cent of the 323,000 workers staying there have now tested positive for the coronavirus, a prevalence rate much higher than the 0.07 per cent among work permit holders outside dorms and the 0.03 per cent among Singaporeans, PRs and pass holders.

MOH said that this is because of extensive testing in both purpose-built dormitories and factory-converted dormitories.

The ministry said on Tuesday that it is also testing those who are well and asymptomatic as part of its process to verify and test the status of every worker.

In Singapore, 21 people have so far died from complications due to Covid-19, while nine others who tested positive for the virus died from other causes.

Globally, the outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 4.4 million people. Some 298,000 have died.

The United States remains the country worst hit, with more than 1.4 million cases and 85,000 deaths from Covid-19 as of Thursday.