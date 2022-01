SINGAPORE - The multi-ministry task force tackling the Covid-19 pandemic has warned that an Omicron wave is imminent and that Singapore needs to be prepared.

Meanwhile, the daily number of new Covid-19 cases globally topped 1.6 million for the first time on Dec 29, and numbers have remained above a million a day since then. They crossed the two million mark on Wednesday and hit 2.5 million on Thursday (Jan 5 and 6).