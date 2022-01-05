805 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, weekly infection growth rate rises to 1.28

SINGAPORE - The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate on Wednesday (Jan 5) was 1.28, up from Tuesday's 1.09, said Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH).

This is the 12th consecutive day it has increased.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A weekly infection growth rate that is more than one shows the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is still increasing.

On Wednesday, MOH reported 805 new Covid-19 cases, including 439 imported infections.