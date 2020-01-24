Hotel rooms linked to confirmed case thoroughly cleaned, sealed off

All the rooms at Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa where Singapore's first confirmed case of the Wuhan virus and his travelling companions stayed in have been thoroughly cleaned and sealed off.

Four staff members who came into contact with the infected patient have also been told to stay at home since Wednesday, the hotel said last night.

Shangri-La Group's executive vice-president of operations in South-east Asia and Australasia Josef Dolp said that all four are currently well and have so far not displayed any symptoms of the virus.

"The rooms which the guests had stayed in were thoroughly disinfected and sanitised after the guests had checked out," he said.

"We will continue to remain vigilant and will assist the health authorities with their investigations and contact tracing efforts."

The infected guest, a 66-year-old Wuhan native, had checked in to the hotel with his family on Monday, Mr Dolp said.

The man had reported sick on Wednesday, before getting warded.

The hotel then started to trace the staff who had been in contact with him, said Mr Dolp.

He added that the hotel has increased its cleaning and sanitising frequency in the last few weeks, after news of the Wuhan virus broke.

Temperature checks are also in place for staff and guests.

When The Straits Times went to the hotel yesterday evening, most of the staff were using surgical masks. Masks were also made available to guests.

Several guests, including Mr Kelvin Yu, were requesting a hotel switch at the reception.

They told ST that the hotel has agreed to help them find rooms at another hotel for the evening.

A retired businesswoman from Shanghai who wanted to be known only as Madam Zhang, 64, who had yet to check in, said she did not dare enter any of the rooms at the hotel. "We don't know whether it is the room where the patient stayed before," she said.

Mr Dolp said guests who wanted to cancel their reservations could do so without incurring any penalty charges.

They will also get a refund.