Singapore confirms first Wuhan virus case: What you should do

SINGAPORE - Travellers and members of the public should adopt the following precautions at all times, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Thursday (Jan 23):

- Avoid contact with live animals, including poultry and birds

- Avoid eating raw and undercooked meat

- Avoid crowded places and close contact with people who are unwell or are showing symptoms of illness

- Observe good hygiene

- Wash your hands with soap frequently, including before handling food or eating, after going to the toilet or when hands are dirtied after coughing or sneezing

- Wear a mask if showing respiratory symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath

- Cover your mouth with a tissue paper when coughing or sneezing and throw the soiled tissue paper into the bin at once

- See a doctor if you are feeling sick

The ministry also advised travellers to monitor their health closely for two weeks upon their return to Singapore.

They should see a doctor if they are feeling unwell and inform the doctor of their travel history, it said, adding that they should wear a mask and call the clinic before they visit if they have a fever, cough or shortness of breath.