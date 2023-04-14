Residents in central, northern S’pore can sign up for over 450 NHG healthcare, social activities from July

SINGAPORE – From July, some 1.5 million residents in the central and north regions can easily check out hundreds of free health and social care programmes and can sign up through a single Web portal, app or a call centre.

The platforms will go live when Singapore’s preventive care strategy Healthier SG launches in the same month.

The National Healthcare Group (NHG), which takes care of residents in the two regions, unveiled a directory of more than 450 programmes – which it calls Health Kampung – at its Population Health Collective annual workplan seminar on Friday.

Estates such as Bishan, Geylang, Yishun and Woodlands are under NHG’s care.

The wide range of activities includes exercise classes such as Zumba, tai chi and KpopX, sessions targeted at seniors such as Chair Zumba and digital literacy workshops, and hobby-related programmes such as gardening and opera singing.

These programmes are offered by community partners and national agencies such as Awwa, St Luke’s Eldercare and the Health Promotion Board, which collaborated with NHG.

More programmes will be added in the future, some of which may come with a small fee.

The Healthier SG strategy aims to shift the centre of gravity in healthcare from acute hospitals to the community.

Those who are at least 60 years old can enrol and work with a general practitioner (GP) of their choice who will take charge of their health to prevent or manage chronic diseases. Those aged 40 to 59 and are already seeing the same GP to manage their chronic illnesses can pre-enrol in the programme.

GPs will work with patients in the programme to develop a personalised health plan that will include lifestyle adjustments, regular health screening and appropriate vaccinations.

Professor Eugene Fidelis Soh, NHG’s deputy group chief executive officer for integrated care and CEO of Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Central Health, said that NHG is building care networks, called Community of Care, in every neighbourhood in the central and north regions to bring together their GPs, community partners and various agencies to develop and organise programmes for residents.

NHG has established 77 of the care networks since they were announced in 2022.

“I think our residents have challenges navigating a very complex health system,” said Prof Soh.

But upon enrolment in Healthier SG, residents will have “a GP as a navigator sitting alongside them, and they also have a health plan, so that they are able to track the journey towards their health goals”, Prof Soh told reporters on the sidelines of the opening of the workplan seminar.

As a regional health manager, NHG will help the GPs coordinate some of the work needed to help residents. Prof Soh said that NHG will hold a session on Saturday to share with GPs the suite of programmes in Health Kampung.

The GPs will be able to recommend certain programmes to their residents, and coordinators in the care networks can then link them up, he added.