Your GP: The new gatekeeper of health

Ensuring health comes first in healthcare

In a bid to control rising healthcare spending while delivering the best possible care to Singaporeans, the Health Ministry is shifting towards a model in which healthcare providers will be paid for keeping people healthy rather than treating them after they have fallen ill.

The move was announced by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung during the debate on his ministry's budget earlier this month, in which he stressed the importance of tackling the problem of ill-health at its roots.

But what has helped catalyse this shift?

