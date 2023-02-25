Those with chronic illness can sign up earlier for HealthierSG programme

SINGAPORE – Patients with chronic illnesses will get to enrol earlier in the HealthierSG programme, which allows Singapore residents to choose a dedicated general practitioner to manage their health.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Saturday said the national programme, announced last year, will hold a pre-enrolment exercise from May for those aged 40 years and older who have chronic illnesses.

HealthierSG is slated to kick off in July, starting with those who are at least 60.

To qualify for early enrolment, patients must have been seeing the same GP regularly for the management of their chronic illness, and their GP’s clinic must have signed up to be in the programme, added Mr Ong.

The move to have people see a dedicated family physician comes as Singapore shifts to a healthcare model based on prevention, instead of reactively caring for those who are already sick.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a ministerial visit to Pasir Ris Central, Mr Ong said doctors have raised concerns that their patients may be crowded out if response to Healthier SG is too overwhelming.

Under the programme, people will enrol with a primary care doctor who will holistically manage their health.

Those who sign up will have a free consultation on their first visit, during which the doctor will work out a health plan that can include diet adjustments, an exercise regimen and regular health screenings.

Mr Ong said the pre-enrolment exercise in May will ensure that people with chronic illnesses can register first and continue to see their GP.

He added that the benefits of the programme will kick in in July.

The Ministry of Health has said that the programme will be extended to those in the 40-to-59 age group in the next two years.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Desmond Tan, who is the MP for the Pasir Ris Central division of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, said some grassroots activities in his constituency have also been geared towards getting the seniors to embrace active ageing.

Besides holding health screenings and sports activities at the sports centre there, there are also food distribution and free-haircut drives to get seniors out of the home so that they can forge friendships with neighbours and keep active.

“I think it’s also a platform to bond together,” he told reporters.