Healthcare clusters focus on building community support as Healthier SG roll-out draws near

SINGAPORE – The preparatory work at the three healthcare clusters has intensified as the roll-out of Healthier SG, Singapore’s major preventive care strategy, draws near.

The work includes engaging general practitioners (GPs), offering them training on team-based approaches, and growing the teams of community nurses and coordinators to support residents.

Healthier SG aims to shift the centre of gravity in healthcare from acute hospitals to the community, to empower people to take charge of their health to keep diseases at bay. It is expected to start around the middle of 2023, when those 60 and above will be invited to enrol with a GP of their choice to oversee their healthcare.

The National Healthcare Group (NHG), Singapore Health Services (SingHealth) and the National University Health System (NUHS) will shift to focus on primary and community care.

They are working with the Ministry of Health and the Agency for Integrated Care to engage and recruit GPs for Healthier SG, as they continue to strengthen the community support for residents and GPs.

To prepare GPs for Healthier SG, the Primary Care Academy, run by NHG Polyclinics (NHGP), has developed a primer for them, said its director, Dr Irwin Chung.

It consists of workshops and online training on topics such as preventive care and behavioural counselling, as well as workshops for clinic assistants.

The training is team-based, because from what has been learnt in the polyclinics, primary care should slowly evolve into a non-doctor-centric outfit, he added.

Dr Darren Seah, director of family medicine development at NHGP, said this is possible because GPs need to be part of a network supported by nurses and care coordinators – known as a primary care network (PCN) – to come onboard Healthier SG.

The PCN scheme was piloted in 2012 to improve chronic disease management in the community.

In December 2022, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said half of the GP clinics here – or 800 clinics – have joined PCNs, which allow doctors to share resources and operate in teams.

Dr Seah said some PCNs have reinforced their set-ups with nurses and allied health professionals.

“That’s what we see internationally as well... (For instance) I’m not the best person to give dietary advice, it tends to be really standard. A dietitian can do a lot more,” he added.