From delusions to suicidal thoughts: How one young man’s cannabis habit affected him

SINGAPORE – After using cannabis almost every day for two years, Mikhail (not his real name) had paranoid thoughts, even when he was off his drug-induced high.

He thought the authorities were spying on him through his mobile phone and laptop.

The 33-year-old said he covered the camera on his computer with tape, and locked away his devices because he was sure someone was watching him.

He saw “ghost soldiers” in his room, and believed a microchip had been implanted in his heart.

“I somehow knew it was the cannabis. But I also felt that the authorities somehow knew that I was using a lot of cannabis. And they somehow had to get me,” he said.

Mikhail started using cannabis, also known as marijuana or weed, when he was 23 and in the second year of national service.

He continued using it when he worked as a freelance designer in Singapore. He was then living alone in a rental Housing Board flat.

Mikhai said he was often “high and manic”.

It was not just the hallucinations that haunted him afterwards. He had also first developed grandiose delusions, and announced on social media that he was the King Messiah.

Growing up, the youngest of five children in the family said he felt isolated and developed a saviour complex, a state of mind where one believes that he is destined to help those around them.

“Cannabis amplified it,” said Mikhail, who is now involved with social work.

He said he first tried cannabis when some new friends passed around a joint, which is a cannabis-stuffed cigarette.

“My friend told me it was a plant from the earth and God gave us plants to use,” he said.