Singapore to take new approach to illicit drugs under proposed legislative framework

SINGAPORE - Singapore may soon be taking a new approach to illicit drugs, giving them a broader definition to cover evolving variants of psychoactive substances, as well as enhancing punishments for drug possession.

Proposed amendments to the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA) and the Constitution will define illicit drugs as any substance that is abused for a high.

This however, will exclude substances like alcohol, caffeine, tobacco, food additives and health products, which are regulated under other laws.

On Friday, Bills of the proposed amendments were introduced for the first reading in Parliament.

The proposed amendments introduce a new legislative framework for psychoactive substances, by criminalising the trafficking, manufacture, import, export, possession and consumption of such substances.

The amendments also allow for the arrest and detention of abusers for treatment and rehabilitation, and increase the punishment for the possession of large quantities of more dangerous and harmful controlled drugs such as cocaine, cannabis and methamphetamine.

These changes are largely to deal with the problem of new psychoactive substances (NPS), which started becoming an issue in the past decade.

NPS are substances which mimic the effects of the more traditionally controlled drugs like cannabis, heroin and cocaine.

These are typically artificial substances made to bypass drug laws by having a modified chemical structure, thus evading the current legal definitions of controlled drugs.

Between 2014 and 2017, only 11 abusers were caught in total, making the yearly average just slightly under three people in that period.

But the number has gone up sharply, averaging 235 abusers per year since 2018.

There have also been at least four NPS-related deaths here since 2016.

Many NPS have been listed as controlled drugs under the MDA over the years, allowing the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) to seize the drugs and prosecute offenders.