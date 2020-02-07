Coronavirus: MFA arranging another flight to bring Singaporeans in Wuhan home

SINGAPORE - Singapore is making arrangements for a second flight to facilitate the return of Singaporeans from Wuhan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Friday (Feb 7).

"Following the return of 92 Singaporeans on 30 January 2020 from Wuhan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has continued to be in discussions with the relevant Chinese authorities on our plans for another flight to bring our fellow Singaporeans there back home," the MFA said in a statement.

"Singaporeans in Wuhan and other cities in Hubei province who have yet to contact the Singapore Embassy in Beijing or the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs and would like to return to Singapore are strongly encouraged to do so as soon as possible," it added.

The contact information is below:

Singapore Embassy in Beijing

Tel: +86-(10) 6532 1115 / +86 1391 0755 251

E-mail: singemb_bej@mfa.sg

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24-hours)

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

E-mail: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

The Government has said that there are about 140 Singaporeans still in Wuhan, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak.

In its latest update on Thursday, the Ministry of Heath reported that Singapore now has 30 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Of these, 11 are Singaporeans.

On Jan 30, 92 Singapore residents were evacuated from Wuhan on a specially arranged Scoot flight and four so far have tested positive for the coronavirus.