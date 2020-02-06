Coronavirus: Singapore confirms 2 new local cases; 1 appears to have no link to previous cases

SINGAPORE - Two more cases of the coronavirus infection were confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (Feb 6), with one who did not travel to China recently and does not seem to be linked to previous cases.

The other case also has no recent travel history to China and is linked to a conference at the Grand Hyatt Singapore hotel last month.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Singapore to 30, of which 11 are Singaporeans.

The two new cases announced on Thursday are Singaporeans. One of the cases is a close contact of a previously confirmed case. The second case announced on Thursday does not appear to be linked to previous cases.

The second case was confirmed late on Wednesday night and contact tracing is still in progress, with a focus on identifying any links it may have with past cases or travellers from China.

So far, all previously announced confirmed cases have been either Chinese nationals from Hubei, or individuals with links to travellers who are Chinese nationals.

All of these cases have been isolated and ring-fenced, said MOH.

"But we must be prepared for the possibility of new infection clusters involving locals within the community, not linked with recent travel to China or contact with recent PRC travellers," said the ministry.

The two new cases announced on Thursday are in stable condition. Of the remaining cases, 25 are stable or improving, and one has been discharged.

But the condition of two cases has worsened. One is now in critical condition in the intensive care unit, and another requires additional oxygen support.

After Japan's 45 cases, Singapore has the second highest number of coronavirus infections outside of China.

On Wednesday, four cases of the coronavirus infection were confirmed by MOH, including the youngest patient confirmed so far, a six-month-old baby who is the child of an infected couple. The couple's maid was also infected.

Three of Wednesday's cases are linked to a cluster of local transmissions - the first here - announced on Tuesday. The last case is an imported one involving a Chinese tourist from China's Wuhan city.

The cluster is linked to a group of 20 tourists from Guangxi, China, that visited health products shop Yong Thai Hang in Cavan Road in Lavender. With the cases announced on Wednesday, the number of cases linked to the tour group is now seven.

MOH said the Chinese health authorities have confirmed that two travellers from the tour group have the coronavirus infection.

The coronavirus, known as 2019-nCov, first emerged in Wuhan in December last year and has so far proven to be more infectious than Sars.

As of Thursday, the outbreak has infected more than 28,000 people and killed more than 560, with Hong Kong reporting its first death from the coronavirus on Tuesday, the second fatality outside mainland China.

The deceased was a 39-year-old man with an underlying illness. He had taken the high-speed train from Hong Kong to Wuhan city in Hubei province, and from Changsha in Hunan province to Hong Kong last month.

Most of the deaths from the virus occurred in central Hubei province.

On Wednesday, three business travellers - a Malaysian and two South Koreans - linked to a conference at the Grand Hyatt Singapore they attended last month, were reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Malaysia said the sister of the infected Malaysian man was confirmed to have tested positive for the coronavirus after coming into direct contact with him when he returned home.

Singapore's MOH did not reveal how, where or when the three were infected, according to Grand Hyatt Singapore.

The ministry said 109 people attended the event at the hotel, including 15 Singapore residents. The remaining 94 overseas participants have left Singapore.

The development has prompted a World Health Organization investigation into the case.

In the wake of the outbreak, a growing number of countries including Italy, the United States, Australia, Singapore, Japan and Russia have put in place travel restrictions. Germany, France and the US have evacuated citizens from China.

Several major airlines have also halted flights to and from China, deepening concerns of a widespread economic slowdown.

In Singapore, measures to combat the outbreak include mask distribution at residents' committee centres and community centres island-wide, which began last Saturday.

The Government announced on Jan 30 that all 1.3 million households in Singapore would be given a pack of four masks each amid reports of shops running out of stocks.

On Tuesday, the Government also said that large gatherings and communal activities, such as assemblies and excursions, will be suspended at schools, pre-schools and eldercare facilities here from Wednesday after the first local transmissions of the coronavirus were reported.