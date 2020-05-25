Coronavirus: Some govt service centres to reopen in Phase 1 of post-circuit breaker period

SINGAPORE - Government service centres dealing with issues such as housing, employment passes and taxes are set to reopen on June 2 as Singapore enters Phase 1 of the post-circuit breaker period.

However, these centres will resume services only by appointment, the Public Service Division (PSD) said in a statement on Monday (May 25). Information on how to do so will be available in updates on the agencies' websites.

The rest of the government service centres, including the Fitness Conditioning Centres, where operationally-ready national servicemen take their physical fitness tests, will remain closed.

"In tandem with the phased approach of resuming activities post-circuit breaker at the national level, the Public Service will similarly resume the delivery of services at physical service touchpoints and facilities gradually and in phases, in order to safeguard public health and minimise the risk of community transmission of Covid-19," the PSD said.

The Covid-19 multi-ministry task force announced on May 19 that Singapore's circuit breaker will formally end on June 1, with activities resuming gradually in three phases.

Many existing restrictions will continue in the first phase, which is expected to last at least four weeks.

If all goes well, Singapore will move to Phase 2, which could spread over several months.

Further easing of measures will follow in Phase 3, which will remain until an effective vaccine or treatment is found.

In the statement, the PSD said selected service centres that are closed during the ongoing circuit breaker will resume, by appointment only, from the start of Phase 1.

These are:

- The service counters at HDB Hub and HDB branches;

- One-stop Information and Service Centre for Hawkers at HDB Hub;

- The five Central Provident Fund Service Centres;

- Taxpayer and Business Service Centre at Revenue House, including the Singapore Land Authority counters for land title transactions;

- Employment Pass Services Centre;

- Kranji and Maju FCCs for pre-enlistees seeking to take their Individual Physical Proficiency Test;

- Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore Examination Centre; and

- The Health Promotion Board's Student Health Centre.

Certain dental clinics in schools will also resume, with no appointment needed.

Service centres that are currently open for essential services, including the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's Services Centre, will remain open.

The courts will resume hearing of cases, but will conduct them using remote communications technology "where possible and appropriate". At present, they are hearing only essential and urgent matters.

The remaining service centres, such as the Urban Redevelopment Authority Centre, will remain closed in Phase 1.

All other public social, sports and arts facilities will also remain closed. These include libraries, community clubs (CCs), and Sport Singapore facilities.

"However, the public can still apply for financial assistance at all CCs, and reset their SingPass at selected CCs," the PSD said.

Members of the public can also collect reusable masks from vending machines at the CCs from June 2 to 14, it added.

The PSD also said that all government agencies have put in place a safe management system to protect staff, including the implementation of work-from-home arrangements, staggered working hours and safe distancing at work.

However, it continued to urge all visitors to its centres to reschedule appointments if they are unwell, wear a mask at all times and register their visits via the SafeEntry app.

More service centres and facilities will reopen in Phases 2 and 3, in tandem with the overall pace of resumption of activities at the national level, the PSD said.

"However, even in Phase 3, we must remain vigilant and make ongoing efforts to minimise the risk of community spread of Covid-19," it said.