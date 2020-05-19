Singapore to end Covid-19 circuit breaker on June 1: What you need to know

SINGAPORE - As the country enters the final two weeks of the circuit breaker period that is slated to end on June 1, some measures will be gradually eased, with safety measures put in place to continue reducing the spread of Covid-19 here.

But they could be amended further if the health situation changes, such as if community cases of the coronavirus rise.

Here is how some changes are being made to safe distancing measures from June 2 announced by the Government on Tuesday (May 19).

1. Home and community socialising

- Social, economic and entertainment activities that carry higher risks will remain closed. People should continue to leave home only for essential activities, and should wear a mask when doing so.

- Senior citizens should continue to stay at home as much as possible.

- The current measures limiting senior citizen services and senior-centric activities will remain. But senior activity centres will gradually resume some activities in a safe and controlled manner.

- Community based centre services for people with disabilities will gradually re-open, with safe distancing measures in place and activities held in smaller groups.

- Each household will be allowed to visit their parents or grandparents staying elsewhere. Each receiving household should limit visits to one per day, and to not more than two visitors, who must be from the same household.

- Dropping off children at parents' and grandparents' homes for childcare will be allowed, but limited to two visitors from the same visiting household per day.

- Marriage solemnisations can take place in person, involving up to 10 people.

- Places of worship can reopen for private worship, with up to five members of the same household praying together at any one time.

Related Story Limited visits to parents or grandparents to be allowed from June 2 after circuit breaker

- Families can continue to gather for wakes and funerals, with no more than 10 people at any one time.

- Sports and recreation facilities will remain closed.

- Other non-essential activities and social gatherings will remain prohibited.

2. Public transport

- Commuters will be required to wear a mask.

- They should refrain from talking to one another or on their mobile phones.

- They should maintain good personal hygiene.

- Employers should try to stagger working hours so workers can avoid travel during peak periods.

- Transport operators have stepped up the cleaning of buses and trains.



Transport operators have stepped up the cleaning of buses and trains. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



3. General businesses

Some businesses are allowed to resume if they have safe management measures in place, including these in the following sectors:

- Basic grooming, and physiotherapy and rehabilitation services for pets

- Home-based businesses with delivery and collection

- School bookshops and shops selling school uniforms

- Air-con servicing

- All hairdressing services, beyond basic haircut

- Aerospace

- Finance and insurance

- IT and information services

- Shipping

Visit this website for the full list.

- Dining in at food and beverage outlets is still not allowed.

- Employees working from home should continue to do so as much as possible. They should go into the office only when needed.



Dining in at food and beverage outlets is still not allowed. ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR



4. Healthcare services

Services that can resume include:

- Specialist outpatient services

- Medical procedures

- Allied health services

- Community-based services

- Chronic disease management

Other medical procedures and services that can resume include:

- Surgergical operations for advanced cataracts

- Joint surgery for patients with severe impairment

- Cancer screening and surveillance services

- Ongoing dental procedures but with measures to cut down creation of aerosols

- Diabetic foot screening

- Flu vaccination

- Complementary healthcare services for one-to-one sessions, but by appointment

- Traditional Chinese medicine needle acupuncture for all conditions



Traditional Chinese medicine needle acupuncture for all conditions can resume. ST PHOTO: WANG HUI FEN



5. National service

- About 6,300 Singapore Armed Forces recruits will be notified of their reporting dates for basic military training, which will start from May 26 to the middle of June.

- For about 1,700 police and Singapore Civil Defence Force trainees, their reporting dates will be between May 26 to June 8.

- Health and safety measures will be put in place, including staggered reporting dates which will allow safe distancing measures to be implemented, as well as health screening for all trainees and instructors when they return for training.

- Those who have symptoms of respiratory infection will be immediately separated from the rest and tested for Covid-19.