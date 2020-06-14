47 students in close contact with schoolmate who tested positive for Covid-19 are well

SINGAPORE - All 47 students, who were in close contact with a Secondary 4 student from St Anthony's Canossian Secondary School who tested positive for Covid-19 are well.

The girl had been in close contact with the students and 12 staff members before she tested positive on Friday (June 12).

All 59 people are well and have been put on leave of absence or home quarantine, said director of schools at the Ministry of Education Liew Wei Li.

The 47 students have all tested negative for the coronavirus. The Straits Times understands that the test results for the staff members have not been confirmed yet.

Ms Liew said of the Secondary 4 student confirmed to have the virus: "She was spotted to be unwell by her form teacher during the daily visual and temperature screening exercise on June 10.

"The student was immediately isolated and sent home. She has not returned to school since. She was later tested positive for Covid-19."

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update on Saturday that the student, 15, also tested positive in her serological test. This indicates that she is a case of a past infection.

MOH added: "The epidemiological evidence suggests that she was likely to have been infected during the circuit breaker period, and not after school reopening."

The St Anthony's Canossian Secondary School premises have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, said Ms Liew.

She added that lessons in school for Secondary 1, 2, 4 and 5 students will continue as normal on Monday, based on the weekly rotation schedule previously announced.