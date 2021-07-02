3 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 1 unlinked; 7 imported cases

SINGAPORE - There are 10 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus as at Friday noon (July 2), taking Singapore's total to 62,599, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these cases, three are locally transmitted and seven are imported.

The three community cases include one unlinked case. The remaining two are linked to existing cases.

The two linked cases were detected through surveillance - either community testing, or when a person goes to a general practitioner to seek medical attention.

All seven imported cases have already been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Four of these cases were detected upon arrival, and the remaining three cases developed Covid-19 during SHN or isolation.

Singapore has had 36 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

More details will be announced on Friday night.