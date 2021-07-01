Covid-19 cluster at Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8 among 4 closed; no new unlinked cases

SINGAPORE - The Covid-19 cluster at Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8 was among four clusters closed on Thursday (July 1) after no new cases were associated with them after 28 days.

The other three were clusters linked to a 49-year-old manager at Success Consultancy, a 36-year-old housewife and an 80-year-old retiree.

In its daily update, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said there were 29 active clusters of infection on Thursday, down from 33 on Wednesday.

The number of new cases in the community in a week has also fallen from 92 cases two weeks ago to 58 in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from 18 cases to eight over the same period.

In all, there were 10 new Covid-19 cases as at noon on Thursday (July 1), taking Singapore's total to 62,589, said the ministry.

Of these cases, four are locally transmitted and six are imported.

All four locally transmitted cases have been linked to previous cases. Three of them had already been quarantined, while one was detected through surveillance.

Two of the four local cases are linked to the 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre cluster, which now has 93 cases, and the other two are linked to the 105 Henderson Crescent cluster, which now has 17 cases.

All six imported cases were already placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

One of these cases was detected upon arrival, and the remaining five cases developed Covid-19 during SHN or isolation.

A total of around 5.49 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination programme, covering about 3.38 million individuals.

About 2.11 million people have received their second dose and completed the full vaccination regimen.

This means that 59.2 per cent of Singapore's population have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 37 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses.

There are 127 Covid-19 patients still in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

These include three in critical condition in the intensive care unit, and nine who require oxygen support.

Over the past 28 days, 24 patients were admitted to intensive care, required oxygen supplementation or died. Among them, 21 were unvaccinated, while three had received one dose of the vaccine. None was fully vaccinated.

Singapore has had 36 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Read the full MOH press release here.