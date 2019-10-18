2 dentists charged with cheating over $54,000 in fake Chas and Medisave claims

SINGAPORE - Two dentists have been charged on Friday (Oct 18) with cheating the Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) between August 2014 and October 2015, and for falsifying accounts, while working at Phoenix Dental Surgery clinics.

Dr Teo Eu Gene, 36, formerly of Phoenix Dental Surgery clinic in Marine Parade, faces 60 charges while Dr Andy Joshua Warren, 34, has 24 charges.

Dr Warren's charges include cheating the Central Provident Fund (CPF) by making false Medisave claims for treatment that were not done.

They are accused of making false claims with regards to 23 people for sums totalling more than $54,000.

Both offences - cheating and falsifying records - carry penalties of a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine. They are out on bail of $20,000 each.

Two Phoenix Dental Surgery clinics were taken off Chas in 2016, which means they can no longer offer their patients the government subsidy.

The Health Ministry (MOH) rolled out Chas in 2012 to offer lower income patients subsidies for treatments at medical and dental clinics.

It has since been extended to include those from the Pioneer Generation, and from next month, the Merdeka Generation as well as all Singaporeans with chronic ailments.

MOH had filed police reports against dentists working at Phoenix Dental Surgery clinics for making claims for treatments that they had allegedly not done.

The two are not the first dentists to be in the soup for cheating the authorities.

Related Story Parliament: MOH will look into informing Chas beneficiaries on details of subsidy they get

Related Story More than 365,000 people will benefit from revised healthcare subsidies like Chas by October

Steven Ang Kiam Hau, 44, of The Smile Division Surgeons @ Orchard, was sentenced in 2018 to 30 months' jail for cheating the CPF of $434,241 from 14 patients' Medisave accounts. He has also been struck off the Dental Register.

Daniel Liew Yaoxiang, also from the same clinic, was jailed two years for duping the CPF into paying out $388,700 from 13 patients' Medisave accounts, leaving most of them with nothing left in Medisave.

Both dentists have made full restitution to the CPF.

The MOH has made police reports against several other clinics, both dental and medical, for possible fraud.

Last year, $152 million was disbursed under Chas, of which $64 million was given out for dental treatment.

Depending on the procedure, dental claims from Chas can top $260 per treatment.

The peak for dental claims was in 2015 when $81 million was disbursed.