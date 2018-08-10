Jail for dentist who duped CPF Board into disbursing over $400,000 from patients' Medisave accounts

SINGAPORE - A dentist, who came up with a bogus claims scam involving his patients' Medisave accounts, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years' jail on Friday (Aug 10).

Steven Ang Kiam Hau, 44, admitted in a district court that he had duped the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board into disbursing $434,241 from 14 patients' Medisave accounts to The Smile Division Surgeons @ Orchard, the clinic where he worked.

As part of the ruse, Ang would offer underprivileged patients lower rates for day surgeries than those charged by other clinics. He would certify that the procedures were performed on the patients on multiple dates, even though they were all done on a single day or, at most, two days.

This was to circumvent the daily withdrawal limits set by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and receive multiple claim amounts from the patients' Medisave accounts.

The managing director of the clinic allegedly discovered Ang's ruse and decided to offer the scheme to other patients.

The offences took place between 2011 and 2013 before the plot was discovered.

On May 4, Ang pleaded guilty to 30 cheating charges involving five patients and $65,858. Another 253 charges involving the remaining amount were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Related Story Prosecution seeks 4 years' jail for dentist

Related Story Dentist suspended one year for making false Medisave claims to cover cost of implants for patient

District Judge Kan Shuk Weng said on Friday that Ang had committed a grave offence involving a public institution and had abused the trust placed in him.

She added: "There is no suggestion of coersion nor that the accused had recommended expensive treatment for the patients that were not necessary. The patients had to sign multiple blank forms which should have put them on notice as to what was being done."

However, the judge also noted that Ang had made a full restitution with interest and had appeared genuinely remorseful.

Ang joined the clinic in 2007 and came up with the scheme two years later.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Teo Guan Siew said for dental implants, Ang "would submit, on behalf of the patient, multiple Medisave claims based on fictitious surgery dates on which no surgery was in fact carried out, so as to circumvent the withdrawal limits".

The DPP also said Ang's share of the net fees was 56 per cent while the clinic was entitled to the rest.

The dental group's managing director Cecil Goh Chin Chye, 48, found out about the scheme in 2011 and saw it as a way to attract more patients, the court heard.

Goh and Ang agreed that the scheme should continue at the Lucky Plaza clinic. Goh also allegedly decided to implement the scheme in other Smile clinics.

The offences came to light after the MOH made a police report on July 14, 2014, following an audit.

DPP Teo said Ang had paid more than $535,000 to the CPF Board on Dec 21 last year, which included the initial amount plus 4 per cent interest per annum. This was later disbursed to the patients' Medisave accounts.

On Friday, Ang's lawyer, Senior Counsel Davinder Singh, asked the court for a deferment in sentence, adding that his client needs time to take advice on the matter.

Ang is now out on a $250,000 bail. If he decides not to appeal against the sentence, he will surrender himself at the State Courts on Aug 17 to begin his jail term.

He had been suspended for a year from May 11 for submitting the false Medisave claims.

The Singapore Dental Council had said this was the first case "involving deception to obtain unauthorised Medisave withdrawals".

Besides Goh, the clinic's practice manager Yeo Meow Koon, 47, and dentist Daniel Liew Yaoxiang, 36, are also accused of conspiring with Ang to cheat patients. Their cases are still pending.

The Straits Times understands that the clinic was taken over by a new management in 2015 and has been rebranded to TSD Dental Group. They are different entities.