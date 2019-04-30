Changes to dental subsidy under Chas in November

SINGAPORE - Dental subsidies under the Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) will be tweaked in November this year when all Singaporeans are entitled to them.

It is when about 500,000 Singaporeans born from 1950 to 1959 will qualify for Chas subsidies under the Merdeka Generation Package.

These subsidies will be higher than those given to people who have been means tested and hold the blue or orange cards.

Holders of the blue card receive a higher subsidy than orange card holders.

From Nov 1, all Singaporeans currently not entitled to Chas subsidy will be able to apply for a new green card which gives the lowest level of subsidy - of up to $160 a year.

In 2018, a total of $64 million was given out for dental care under Chas, which gives patients government subsidies for treatments at private medical and dental clinics.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said the tweaks are to align with changes in prices and practices.

Related Story Chas subsidies for every Singaporean with chronic illness from Nov 1

Related Story Medisave top-up, Chas subsidies for Merdeka Generation

Currently, Chas subsidises treatment for up to two upper and two lower dentures every three years.

This will change to one upper and one lower every three years, with no change in the amount subsidised.

This is because dentures usually lasts three to five years, so there is no need to change them frequently.

Someone who loses an additional tooth can receive a subsidy to have it added to an existing denture.

Another change involves dental filling.

Amalgam fillings currently qualify for a lower subsidy than tooth-coloured fillings.

But the price of tooth-coloured fillings has come down and is now only slightly more expensive than amalgam.

So from November, the subsidy will be the same for both fillings.

This way, dentists can offer patients the best option rather than decide based on the subsidy given.