Growing up amidst bankruptcy, divorce and poor mental health: Republic Polytechnic graduate aimed high despite starting low

When Densonn Tan was four, his family fell into bankruptcy. When he was nine, his parents went through a divorce. And when he was thirteen, he was diagnosed with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD).

Growing up amidst financial difficulties and divorce taught the 23-year-old Republic Polytechnic graduate to “treasure the smallest things in life”.

“There were many things (I couldn’t) attain as a kid, such as validation from (my) parents or certain wants like toys or even T-shirts,” Densonn recalled of his experience.

To make ends meet, his mother took up a job as a supervisor at McDonald’s, and had to feed three mouths on a salary of around two thousand dollars a month.

In order to relieve some of his mother’s burden, Densonn started working part-time in Secondary Four, despite having to juggle his academics and leadership responsibilities. Throughout his education at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) and Republic Polytechnic, he had several part-time stints working at warehouses or in the food and beverage sector.

At fifteen, Densonn began therapy to treat his OCD. He also struggled with social interactions and being a slow learner, as well as dramatic weight gain as a side effect of taking antidepressants.

Despite these obstacles, Densonn qualified for secondary five after taking his N-levels. He also managed to cinch a leadership role as secretary of his student council, and afterwards became the vice president of his school’s alumni club, helping out at events such as prom night and sports day.

He learned to accept mental health condition. His therapy sessions helped him step outside his OCD to view things from a third-person perspective. This enabled him to defeat his debilitating impulses to perform repetitive actions for long periods of time.

“I learned a few valuable lessons about tenacity and having the discipline and consistency to do the things you want,” he said. “How I got to where I am today is also partially because I’ve seen my parents suffer, and I realised that I can’t rely on anyone in this world to be accountable for my own actions.”

Asked how he had juggled his many commitments, Densonn credited it to good time management and prioritisation. He picked up a part-time job that allowed him flexible working hours, so that he could reduce his hours if he needed to focus on an upcoming exam.

The momentum he built from his excellent academic performance allowed him to receive the RP Higher Year Scholarship, which relieved some of his financial burdens.

After finding his footing, Densonn began aiming higher, eventually making his way to the Institute of Technical Education where he studied Applied and Health Sciences.

Along the way, he discovered his passion for food science and took a great interest in how food can affect one’s mental well-being, especially given his own battles with OCD.

This spurred Densonn on to enter the Early Admissions Exercise in Republic Polytechnic. His urge for self-improvement also led him to become the captain of the dragon boating team and took up volunteering with World Vision, an international humanitarian organisation.