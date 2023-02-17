Pathlight School graduate who went to mainstream JC among 93.4% who passed A levels in 2022

SINGAPORE - About 93.4 per cent of those who took the A levels in 2022 obtained a pass.

This translates to 10,206 students who attained at least three H2 passes, with a pass in General Paper or Knowledge and Inquiry.

A total of 10,930 students sat the exam last year, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) in a joint statement with the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) on Friday. Their results are comparable with the performance of previous cohorts.

From special education to mainstream school

Mr Joshua Ng, who collected his results from Yishun Innova Junior College (JC) on Friday, never thought he would join a mainstream school after spending 11 years as a student in Pathlight School, a special education school for those with autism spectrum disorder.

“I enjoyed my years at Pathlight, as my teachers were kind and understanding and I could learn at a comfortable pace,” said the 19-year-old, who has high-functioning autism. His father is in the social service sector and his mother is in the media industry.

“Initially, I didn’t feel the need to join a mainstream school. I wasn’t sure if the learning environment would be too stressful,” he said.

But he did well enough at the O levels, and decided to take up the challenge of studying in Yishun Innova JC. He scored an A for H2 mathematics and a B for H2 computing in the A-level exams.

“I’m happy with my results, and they were within my expectations... I worked really hard and, in the lead-up to the exams, there were times I studied for 10 hours in a day,” said Mr Ng.