She overcame abuse, depression and eating disorder to score two As at A levels

SINGAPORE - Even as a child, she felt that home could be more dangerous than the streets.

After her mother hit and choked her, child protection officers took Ms Maleha Tarin Moon, then 14 years old, to a residential home, where she hoped to find some peace and stability in her life.

But she was diagnosed with major depressive disorder when she was 15, and hospitalised for anorexia the next year. Snowed in by personal difficulties on multiple fronts, she dropped out of school in Secondary 4.

Going to work, she thought, would put her life back on track. She worked at a bubble tea shop for two years, and then as a classroom assistant in a Sped (special education) school.

But by the time she turned 20, she was restless. Her early exit from the school system gnawed away at her. She wished to go to university as she felt her life was going nowhere.

“My brain was collecting dust,” she said. “The (Sped) school wasn’t going to give me a higher position than a class assistant. I wanted to find the fastest way to get to university. It would be my ticket out of this life.”

Her friend introduced her to a youth organisation, which set what seemed to her an audacious goal: help her get ready to take the A levels as a private candidate within one year.

Thus commenced 12 months of intensive studying, where five volunteers, including undergraduates and a graduate student, tutored her in biology, maths, geography and literature, and gave her emotional support.

They were part of Impart, an initiative by Yale-NUS College students to meet the academic and mentorship needs of at-risk youth in Singapore, especially those who have left correctional or rehabilitation institutions and need help re-integrating into society.

Ms Maleha also managed to get resources such as notes and exam papers from a friend who was studying in junior college.

It wasn’t an easy road, having spent four years out of school. “I have so many videos of me crying,” she said of studying maths, one of her weaker subjects.

She pushed herself to study six hours a day, and then 10 hours closer to the exams.

But just three months to the exams, she completely forgot the maths concepts the volunteer taught her.

“My mind was a blank. I was panicking,” said Ms Maleha.

But she never lost sight of her goal. “I kept telling myself this was my last chance. If I failed, I would be nothing. So I didn’t allow myself to give up, that wasn’t even an option in my mind.”