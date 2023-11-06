Govt, private sector to explore having live-in maids for seniors in shared apartments

SINGAPORE – The Government is exploring whether it is feasible to have foreign live-in maids to help care for several seniors sharing an apartment.

This is currently not allowed because it potentially flouts the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Under this law, the employer of a foreign maid is responsible for her food, safety, medical care, job scope, accommodation and rest arrangements.

One of its partners is Red Crowns Senior Living, the first company here to offer seniors shared rental apartments with live-in maid services.

This move comes five months after the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said that it was looking into the social enterprise for allegedly flouting the law for hiring foreign maids by having the employment of these workers come under two of its elderly clients living in a unit.

The government project, called the Shared Stay-In Senior Care Services sandbox, is a collaboration between the Ministry of Health (MOH), MOM and the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) to explore the feasibility and viability of having a foreign live-in maid to help care for several seniors in one apartment.

Five private companies have been shortlisted to join forces with the government agencies in this latest initiative. They are Red Crowns, St Bernadette Assisted Living, Econ Health & Wellness, Active Global Respite Care and TS Care Services.

According to the MOH website, a regulatory sandbox is an initiative to better understand new innovative services through working early with the industry. This allows the Government to review effective, efficient and appropriate ways to support innovative technologies, products and services.

MOH has spoken to private companies, seniors and caregivers to hear their views on how the private sector can offer alternative eldercare options.

An MOH spokesman said a design thinking sprint, an intense five-day approach to map out challenges, explore solutions, pick the best ones, create a prototype and test it, was held with companies across various industries from February to March 2023 to mull over assisted living models that could help seniors to better age in the community.

“The Shared Stay-in Senior Care Services sandbox is one initiative that has developed out of such dialogues. The call for applications was made on the AIC website on Sept 14 and applications closed on Oct 6. Red Crowns Senior Living is one of the five applicants that have been shortlisted after submitting an application to participate in the sandbox,” he said.

This pilot project looks into new models of care provided by the private sector to widen the range of eldercare solutions in Singapore, and a key aim is to provide seniors and their families greater assurance of round-the-clock support.

Red Crowns was set up in February 2021 by Mr Joshua Goh, 43, who had trouble finding quality residential care services for his father.

Seeing the growing demand for assisted living facilities apart from nursing care facilities, which are more appropriate for seniors who are ill and need more care than relatively healthy older people, he set up a senior co-living service.

Under its model of assisted co-living, Red Crowns rents HDB and condominium units, matches four seniors to each unit, and has them looked after by two foreign domestic workers (FDWs) – usually new hires, with two of the clients in the unit named as employers.

But the authorities became concerned that such an unusual model for eldercare may have breached regulations.