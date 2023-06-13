MOM probes social enterprise Red Crowns for potentially flouting the law in hiring foreign maids

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is probing social enterprise Red Crowns Senior Living (RCSL) for potentially flouting the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Posting on its Facebook page, the ministry said it has “serious concerns about RCSL’s operating model as it could compromise the interests of its elderly clients and well-being of the migrant domestic workers (MDWs)”.

Under its model of assisted co-living, RCSL matches four seniors to an apartment, and the seniors are taken care of by two foreign domestic workers (FDWs). These workers are usually new hires under two of the clients in the apartment.

Under the law, the employer of a foreign maid is responsible for her food, safety, medical care, job scope, accommodation and rest arrangements.

But MOM was informed that in RCSL’s case, while the domestic workers are employed by the elderly clients, these employers do not actually have full control over all areas of their employment.

“Notably, some of RCSL’s clients had indicated to MOM that they were unaware of their legal liabilities as employers, such as being responsible if MDWs sustained a work-related injury or failed to receive timely salary payment(s),” a spokesman for MOM told The Straits Times.

MOM’s investigations into RCSL go as far back as November 2021.

RCSL was set up in 2021 by architect Joshua Goh, 43, who saw the growing demand for assisted living facilities apart from nursing care facilities, which are more appropriate for seniors who are ill and need more care than relatively healthy older people.

Mr Goh himself had trouble finding quality residential care services for his father.

The social enterprise currently rents 30 Housing Board flats and three apartments in condominiums for co-living.

Prices start at $2,900 a month for a two-bedder room in an HDB flat, inclusive of meals, utilities and 24-hour caregiving. The cost can go up to $6,300 a month for a condominium room, according to RCSL’s website.

Businessman Ahravin Sandraregaran, 34, whose 69-year-old father moved into the RCSL Hillview facility a year ago, was approached by MOM.

“One foreign domestic helper in the condo was hired by my father and I am the sponsor,” said Mr Ahravin.

He said he has had no issues with the arrangements so far.

“With the rising costs of caring for an aged parent, this is the best solution. My father has companions around his age, and the maid has emotional support from the other maid. That was what I told the officers,” he said.

Agreeing, accountant Christopher Tan, 51, said: “This model is also safer than having my mother alone at home with just the foreign help.”

His 76-year-old mother suffered a stroke 12 years ago and uses a wheelchair.

Mr Tan, who was also approached by MOM, added: “The maids here cook and clean for the seniors and are not deployed to other places. The seniors also get to age in place. They go out, shop for groceries and spend the weekend with their families when the maids enjoy their days off.”