MOM probes social enterprise Red Crowns for potentially flouting the law in hiring foreign maids

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is probing social enterprise Red Crowns Senior Living (RCSL) for potentially flouting the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.
Posting on its Facebook page, the ministry said it has “serious concerns about RCSL’s operating model as it could compromise the interests of its elderly clients and well-being of the migrant domestic workers (MDWs)”.
Under its model of assisted co-living, RCSL matches four seniors to an apartment, and the seniors are taken care of by two foreign domestic workers (FDWs). These workers are usually new hires under two of the clients in the apartment.
Under the law, the employer of a foreign maid is responsible for her food, safety, medical care, job scope, accommodation and rest arrangements.
But MOM was informed that in RCSL’s case, while the domestic workers are employed by the elderly clients, these employers do not actually have full control over all areas of their employment.
“Notably, some of RCSL’s clients had indicated to MOM that they were unaware of their legal liabilities as employers, such as being responsible if MDWs sustained a work-related injury or failed to receive timely salary payment(s),” a spokesman for MOM told The Straits Times.
MOM’s investigations into RCSL go as far back as November 2021.
RCSL was set up in 2021 by architect Joshua Goh, 43, who saw the growing demand for assisted living facilities apart from nursing care facilities, which are more appropriate for seniors who are ill and need more care than relatively healthy older people.
Mr Goh himself had trouble finding quality residential care services for his father.
The social enterprise currently rents 30 Housing Board flats and three apartments in condominiums for co-living.
Prices start at $2,900 a month for a two-bedder room in an HDB flat, inclusive of meals, utilities and 24-hour caregiving. The cost can go up to $6,300 a month for a condominium room, according to RCSL’s website.
Businessman Ahravin Sandraregaran, 34, whose 69-year-old father moved into the RCSL Hillview facility a year ago, was approached by MOM.
“One foreign domestic helper in the condo was hired by my father and I am the sponsor,” said Mr Ahravin.
He said he has had no issues with the arrangements so far.
“With the rising costs of caring for an aged parent, this is the best solution. My father has companions around his age, and the maid has emotional support from the other maid. That was what I told the officers,” he said.
Agreeing, accountant Christopher Tan, 51, said: “This model is also safer than having my mother alone at home with just the foreign help.”
His 76-year-old mother suffered a stroke 12 years ago and uses a wheelchair.
Mr Tan, who was also approached by MOM, added: “The maids here cook and clean for the seniors and are not deployed to other places. The seniors also get to age in place. They go out, shop for groceries and spend the weekend with their families when the maids enjoy their days off.”
But the authorities are concerned if such an unusual model for elder care has breached regulations, said labour law experts.
The head of employment and labour at TSMP Law Corp, Mr Ian Lim, told ST in a nursing home, for example, the home itself is the employer of all the help staff in the facility and not any of the residents.
“In this case, the elderly clients are the employers, which is uncommon in a centralised setting. Also, should the elderly employers be of very advanced age or suffering from dementia, would they be able to even appreciate the fact that they are the employers of these helps?” he asked.
Mr Lim said under the statute, a foreign maid may work for one household only.
“At the RCSL homes, the FDWs are looking after a group of elderly who may be unrelated but living under one roof for economies of scale. That is perhaps the concern. The statute never contemplates such a group of people living together for convenience and companionship,” he added.
When contacted, Mr Goh said RCSL is “given the authority by, and work closely with, the elderly and their families to choose and hire the MDWs, who are employed on better than market terms and work with the employers at the specified residence”.
He said: “Our mission is to provide quality, affordable cares to seniors who prefer to age-in-place in a homely environment, and we believe we are in compliance with all laws and regulations in all material respect.”
He said neither the clients nor the workers face unnecessary risks as there is a household of four seniors and two domestic workers “looking out for each other”.
“Our coordinators also visit the homes weekly to make sure everyone is fine. Family members are kept up to date and have direct communication with the help via WhatsApp. We are also putting in place incentives and training for the MDWs to help them improve themselves in their skills and encourage them to take initiatives,” he said.
Mr Goh said he is in discussions with the MOM and would work with it to resolve their concerns.
MOM said investigations are still ongoing to establish the scale of RCSL’s operations and potential employment-related offences.
“MOM is engaging the elderly clients, their next-of-kin, and the MDWs to provide our assistance. Our focus is on helping the elderly clients understand their responsibilities as employers of MDWs, and minimising disruptions to their care arrangements,” a spokesman for MOM said.