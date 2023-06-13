Patients can now buy pharmacy-only medicine from vending machine in CGH

SINGAPORE - Patients are now able to purchase pharmacy-only medicine from a vending machine following tele-consultation, in a pilot project at Changi General Hospital (CGH).

Launched in April, the Pharmacy Smart Interface System (PharmaSIS) vending machine is one of a few technological solutions implemented by the hospital to improve the efficiency of its pharmacists, while making it more convenient for patients to obtain medication for minor ailments.

In May, more than 100 patients used PharmaSIS to buy their medicine.

The user-friendly machine allows patients to obtain both over-the-counter (OTC) and pharmacy-only medicine quickly. While OTC drugs can be bought without tele-consultation, the latter can be dispensed only under the supervision of a pharmacist who is available from 9am to 6pm on weekdays.

This is how it works: Customers key their name and phone number into the system before receiving a call from the pharmacist on duty.

Identification must be produced for record purposes though patient details will not be stored in the vending machine system.

After the consultation, the pharmacist prescribes the appropriate drug and dosage for the patient, and the medicine is added to the cart for a smooth checkout process.

The pharmacist closely monitors the drugs being dispensed through a video camera in the machine. This is to ensure that the right medication has been given, in line with regulatory requirements by the Health Sciences Authority.

PharmaSIS is part of a wider scheme at CGH to redeploy its pharmacists to other areas of patient care. Rather than being cooped up behind a counter, pharmacists are freed up to do other tasks between sales, such as clinical work.

“We want to optimise resources as things get more and more complicated. We want to position our pharmacists to be able to take care of more complicated patients,” said Dr Jonathan Seah, head of pharmacy at CGH.

Besides PharmaSIS, the hospital has also introduced an automated drug storage and retrieval system that has been estimated to save around 16,000 man hours a year.

Introduced in 2018, the Outpatient Pharmacy Automation System makes use of robot arms to retrieve medication, which is packed and tagged in bins according to drug type, expiration date and batch number.