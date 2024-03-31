Gaza hospital thanks Singaporeans for donations that helped it restore power

SINGAPORE - The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza has penned a letter of thanks to Singaporeans who donated to a project that saw solar panels outfitted at the facility, restoring power to the only paediatrics hospital in the north of the besieged enclave.

The money was raised through charitable organisation Love Aid Singapore, founded by Singaporean Gilbert Goh, who is working with the International Relief Organisation to fund-raise for several projects in the Gaza Strip.

These include the operation of kitchens in the Jabalia and Rafah refugee camps, as well as the financial support of some 400 orphans.

In a letter dated March 26 that was seen by The Straits Times, Dr Hussam Abu Safiya said that he was thankful and appreciative for the “generous donations” towards the solar panel project.

“It has a significant impact on restoring the hospital and ensuring the return of services to Palestinians,” he wrote in Arabic, with the letter bearing the letterhead of the Palestinian health ministry, as well as its official stamp.

The situation at the hospital has been grim following power outages, with World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus saying in a March 4 post on X that it was overwhelmed with patients. A team from WHO had visited the hospital in early March.

He said: “The lack of electricity poses a serious threat to patient care, especially in critical areas like the intensive care unit and the neonatal unit.”

He added that 10 children had died there due to a lack of food.

On Dec 13, 2023, Reuters said that WHO was concerned about a reported raid at the Kamal Adwan Hospital, which was “only minimally functional” even before the Israel-Hamas war due to shortages in water, fuel and supplies.

An AFP report on March 19 said the solar panels were the only thing that kept incubators running in the hospital, with patients “dying on the operation table simply because life-saving machinery is switched off”.