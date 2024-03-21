Singapore completes first airdrop of food, critical supplies to Palestinians in Gaza

SINGAPORE - The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) completed its first humanitarian airdrop to deliver emergency supplies to people in the war-stricken Palestinian enclave of Gaza on March 20.

The humanitarian package – Singapore’s third tranche of aid to Gaza – comprised meal packs, food items and other emergency relief items.

Personnel from the 3rd Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Transport Battalion supported the airdrop operations by packing the supplies and rigging the container delivery system, RSAF said in a Facebook post on March 20.

“Every little bit counts; we hope these airdrop missions will bring some relief to the humanitarian situation in Gaza,” RSAF said.

On March 20, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen posted photos of the airdrop on Facebook, expressing hope that the humanitarian aid “will bring relief to families there”.

On March 17, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan expressed his gratitude to members of the SAF who volunteered for the mission. “They represent the care, concern, and compassion of all Singaporeans for the civilians in Gaza facing a very dire humanitarian situation,” he said.

“Every airdrop of humanitarian assistance will save lives and make a difference.”

The humanitarian package was put together in close consultation with Jordan based on the needs on the ground in Gaza, said Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and Ministry of Defence (Mindef) in a joint statement on March 17.