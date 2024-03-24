Singapore doing all it can for Gaza relief efforts, the community can help too: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE - The situation in Gaza is horrific with many innocent lives lost and people continuing to suffer, and that is why the Government has been doing all it can to help with global relief efforts, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on March 24.

He added that the community can play its part too, no matter how big or small their contribution.

DPM Wong was speaking at the launch of Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC’s fund-raising efforts for humanitarian aid for Gaza, organised in collaboration with local charity Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF).

He said that while Singapore’s focus has always been on helping the most vulnerable Singaporeans, it was also important to keep in mind others who live outside of Singapore who are in need.

“And during this time of Ramadan, our hearts go out in particular to the Palestinian people. Because we can all see the suffering that’s taking place,” he added.

The ongoing fund-raising efforts by the group representation constituency (GRC) will continue till March 26.

“I think it’s one concrete way where all of us can express our solidarity during this period of suffering (for those in Palestine), and show how we can respond as Singaporeans to this human tragedy and make a difference in our own way,” said DPM Wong.

About 1,000 people attended the event held at the hard court in front of Yew Tee MRT station on March 24, in conjunction with a break-fast event.

DPM Wong said Ramadan, the holy month of fasting and prayer, is a very special time for the Muslim community, and is also meaningful for all others in Singapore’s multiracial society. “We may not join all of the same activities as our Muslim friends, but we can also reflect and ‘buka puasa’ with all of you as one united people,” he said, referring to the evening meal for Muslims to break their fast.

“And when we come together, we reflect as Singaporeans how we can be appreciative for all that we have in Singapore, the peace and harmony that we enjoy in this little red dot. We think about how we can all do our part to make Singapore better, stronger and more united.”

Singapore’s ongoing Gaza relief efforts saw the third tranche of emergency aid to Gaza airdropped into the war-stricken enclave last week, where crates containing food and other essential items were parachuted in, in coordination with the Jordanian authorities.

Previously, Singapore had also worked with Egypt to deliver aid through the country’s land borders and crossings.

Citing this, Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad said at the event that the Republic will monitor developments in the region, such as the preparation for a sea route, to look at other practical ways to effectively deliver aid.

Earlier in March, it was announced that the United States was working to prepare a landing jetty that would facilitate aid to Gaza by sea. Aid from Cyprus has also arrived via a maritime corridor.

“The advantage Singapore has is good diplomatic links with many countries and, certainly, there are countries that are open to partner with us to aid the people of Gaza,” Mr Zaqy, who is also an MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, told The Straits Times on the sidelines of the event.