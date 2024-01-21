Frustrations mounting among companies selling insects as food as SFA delays approval

SINGAPORE – Frustrations are mounting among companies that are looking to sell insects as food, with some mulling over business closure, as the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) delays its approval for the sale of these species for human consumption.

In April 2023, SFA said that 16 species of insects – including crickets, silkworms and grasshoppers – will receive the green light for consumption in the second half of 2023, given that the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation has promoted their benefits as a sustainable form of protein.

Crickets are like a superfood – full of protein, vitamins, minerals and fibre.

As at Jan 19, SFA has not given the approval. The European Union and countries such as Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Thailand allow the consumption of certain insect species.

The Straits Times asked SFA for the reason behind the delay, when the approval can be expected, and if SFA will be extending support to affected businesses. In reply, a spokeswoman said the agency is finalising the implementation details and “will announce the date of effect in due course”.

“We are also aware of some interest from food business operators on the import of insect and insect products as food and will continue to engage them to provide relevant assistance,” she added.

Industry players that had started gearing up in 2023 for local product launches are now finding themselves in limbo, with some considering exiting the business altogether. Currently, there are at least four companies in the insect protein space in Singapore.

Mr Christopher Leow, chief executive and co-founder of Singapore-based Future Protein Solutions, which was founded in 2019, initially wanted to test the local market to see how receptive Singaporeans would be to consuming insects like crickets.

“I embarked on research and development (R&D) to develop different consumer products made from crickets, including chocolates, pastas and even prata,” he added.

Cricket farming is thought to be more sustainable than conventional poultry farming, as it uses far less water, feed and land, thus emitting minimal greenhouse gas emissions. Cricket waste can also be used as fertiliser for plants.

To determine if it would be cost-effective and sustainable to farm crickets on home soil, Mr Leow piloted a small, high-tech cricket farm in Lim Chu Kang in 2021. At its peak, the farm produced 60kg to 120kg of crickets a month for R&D.

But without SFA approval, nothing it has harvested can be sold.

“Our investor eventually pulled out their funding, and we had to stop all operations,” he told ST.

“We haven’t formally closed down our business yet, in case there is a lucky break further down the line. But for now, the co-founders will move on to other endeavours,” he added.

Either way, developing a cricket farm in Singapore – and by extension, running a business in the insect protein industry as a whole – is a challenging feat, considering the lack of incentives or grants to lower the costs of pilot projects, R&D and market testing. Grants for alternative protein companies are only for those working on plant-based protein, microbes-based protein, and cultivated meat – and not insects.

There is also no zoning of land for insect farming, unlike for vegetable farms, said Mr Leow.