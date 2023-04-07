16 species of insects like crickets, silkworms will receive SFA green light to be sold as food

SINGAPORE - A total of 16 species of insects, such as crickets and silkworm pupae, will receive the green light from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) for human consumption in the second half of this year, The Straits Times has learnt.

This comes after the agency recently concluded a public consultation exercise from Oct 5 to Dec 4 last year on the regulation of insects and insect products. SFA received a total of 53 responses.

The approval of the insects for consumption will also be subject to various food safety requirements, including treatment processes to kill pathogens, and ensuring that the insects are packed and stored in a manner that prevents contamination.

SFA told ST in October 2022 that it had conducted a thorough scientific review and assessed that specific species of insects with a history of human consumption can be consumed as food, either directly, or made into items such as fried insect snacks or protein bars.

The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has in recent years been promoting insects for human consumption, in a bid to feed the world’s growing population in a more affordable and sustainable way.

The FAO had said that edible insects provide high quality nutrition, require less feed and emit less greenhouse gases compared with farmed livestock.

Following the consultation, SFA said that it would also be permitting silkworm (Bombyx mori) cocoons for human consumption, given that these have been consumed previously in places in East Asia like China and Malaysia.

Silkworms produce their cocoons with silk threads - which are composed of two main proteins, known as sericin and fibroin.

While silk has traditionally been used to produce textiles, ST understands that technology developments in recent years have allowed companies to turn these silk threads into food and edible coatings, with many Japanese biotech firms making strides in this area.

In addition, SFA said that it would also permit fibroin from silkworm cocoons for consumption, given that the protein has been approved in Korea, Japan, and is “generally recognised as safe” by the United States’ Food and Drug Administration.

Those looking to introduce black soldier fly larvae for human consumption, however, will have to apply for approval with SFA under its novel foods framework, as there has been no known history of human consumption.

Black soldier fly larvae is used widely in Singapore - as it is able to consume up to four times its body weight in food waste. In turn, it produces a by-product known as frass, which can be used for fertiliser. The larvae itself is often used as fish or shrimp feed.

However, industry players in the insect space remain divided on the scale of consumer demand following the approval, though many are already gearing up for their product launches.

Mr Christopher Leow, chief executive and co-founder of Future Protein Solutions, said that his company is coming up with a few exciting concepts integrating the use of cricket protein, and is thinking of new ways of marketing his products to entice the general public.

“A lot more education would be needed to boost public acceptance of the consumption of insects. So it might take awhile before these insects become mainstream at local restaurants,” he added.