16 species of insects like crickets, silkworms will receive SFA green light to be sold as food

SINGAPORE - A total of 16 species of insects, such as crickets and silkworm pupae, will receive the green light from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) for human consumption in the second half of this year, The Straits Times has learnt.
This comes after the agency recently concluded a public consultation exercise from Oct 5 to Dec 4 last year on the regulation of insects and insect products. SFA received a total of 53 responses.
The approval of the insects for consumption will also be subject to various food safety requirements, including treatment processes to kill pathogens, and ensuring that the insects are packed and stored in a manner that prevents contamination.
SFA told ST in October 2022 that it had conducted a thorough scientific review and assessed that specific species of insects with a history of human consumption can be consumed as food, either directly, or made into items such as fried insect snacks or protein bars.
The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has in recent years been promoting insects for human consumption, in a bid to feed the world’s growing population in a more affordable and sustainable way.
The FAO had said that edible insects provide high quality nutrition, require less feed and emit less greenhouse gases compared with farmed livestock.
Following the consultation, SFA said that it would also be permitting silkworm (Bombyx mori) cocoons for human consumption, given that these have been consumed previously in places in East Asia like China and Malaysia.
Silkworms produce their cocoons with silk threads - which are composed of two main proteins, known as sericin and fibroin.
While silk has traditionally been used to produce textiles, ST understands that technology developments in recent years have allowed companies to turn these silk threads into food and edible coatings, with many Japanese biotech firms making strides in this area.
In addition, SFA said that it would also permit fibroin from silkworm cocoons for consumption, given that the protein has been approved in Korea, Japan, and is “generally recognised as safe” by the United States’ Food and Drug Administration.
Those looking to introduce black soldier fly larvae for human consumption, however, will have to apply for approval with SFA under its novel foods framework, as there has been no known history of human consumption.
Black soldier fly larvae is used widely in Singapore - as it is able to consume up to four times its body weight in food waste. In turn, it produces a by-product known as frass, which can be used for fertiliser. The larvae itself is often used as fish or shrimp feed.
However, industry players in the insect space remain divided on the scale of consumer demand following the approval, though many are already gearing up for their product launches.
Mr Christopher Leow, chief executive and co-founder of Future Protein Solutions, said that his company is coming up with a few exciting concepts integrating the use of cricket protein, and is thinking of new ways of marketing his products to entice the general public.
“A lot more education would be needed to boost public acceptance of the consumption of insects. So it might take awhile before these insects become mainstream at local restaurants,” he added.
Globally, both high-end restaurants and causal eateries offering insects dishes like crickets have not garnered significant traction, so a lot more needs to be done to normalise insect consumption, Mr Leow noted.
Some Chinese and Korean restaurants here, however, have already begun selling silkworms without SFA’s approval, according to a report by CNA.
Asia Insect Farm Solutions’ co-founder Yuvanesh T.S. said that he too is planning a product launch, and is expecting the buzz generated around edible insects to stir up demand, though it remains to be seen whether consuming insects will be a trend that sticks with Singaporeans.
The firm produces cricket powder for use in flour and cookies and it is currently selling to customers in the United States and Britain.
Mr Gavriel Tan, co-founder of Altimate Nutrition, a startup from Republic Polytechnic, said that the company is preparing for mass production, and is liaising with its manufacturer in Thailand for the first batch of flavoured cricket protein bars.
He added that the bars will be ready for sale upon SFA’s approval.
The company currently has a partnership with the House of Seafood restaurant to develop insect-based recipes. They are exploring ideas like cricket dip and sambal crab with cricket.
Mr Tan noted that consumers are very polarised when it comes to insect protein, with some finding its consumption “intriguing” while others are repulsed.
“To address this, we intend to continue organising workshops and seminars to raise awareness about the benefits of insect-based foods,” he said.
Professor William Chen, director of the Food Science and Technology Programme at Nanyang Technological University, said that while the consumption of insects is “no stranger” to a number of Asian countries, the direct introduction of “whole insects” in restaurant menus here might still be challenging due to the general negative perception of insects.
“One way to integrate insects into our diet would be to add insect proteins into our familiar foods such as pasta, with proper labelling. With no sight of the whole insects and no change in the taste – I can safely say this after tasting spaghetti bolognese made with mealworm protein-based pasta – consumers would slowly accept insect-based foods,” he added.
ST has contacted SFA for more information.