Four imported cases, one community infection

A single Covid-19 case in the community was reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

The patient is asymptomatic and his infection was detec-ted when he went for a pre-departure Covid-19 test last Saturday before a trip to the United States.

He is a 35-year-old Nepalese man on a short-term visit pass in Singapore. He was allowed entry into the country to visit family members who are Singaporeans.

The patient arrived in Singapore from Nepal on Nov 1 and was placed on a 14-day stay-home notice (SHN) on arrival until Nov 15. He tested negative for Covid-19 on Nov 11 while serving SHN. After that, he stayed at a friend's flat in Bishan Street 22 and visited his family in Yishun Avenue 6, the MOH said in a press statement last night.

His case is currently unlinked.

He was taken to hospital when his test came back positive on Sunday. The MOH also said that his serological test result was positive, indicating a probable past infection.

The MOH said that epidemiological investigations are in progress and all identified close contacts have been isolated and placed in quarantine. They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine periods.

Last night, MOH also reported four imported Covid-19 cases, comprising one Singaporean and three work permit holders.

The Singaporean was a 31-year-old man who returned to Singapore from Japan. Two of the work permit holders came from Indonesia, and one came from India.

All four were placed on SHN at dedicated facilities on arrival. They were all asymptomatic when tested, and tested positive while serving their notices.

The MOH added several locations including Ion Orchard to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious.

MOH added that close contacts would already have been notified and that there was no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

There were no cases from within dormitories announced for the 20th consecutive day.

Another 10 patients were discharged yesterday, taking the total number who have fully recovered to 58,119.

A total of 29 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 26 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.