5 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 1 in the community and 4 imported

SINGAPORE - There were five new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday (Nov 30) noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,218.

They included four imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices (SHN) on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There was also one case in the community.

More details will be announced on Monday night.

On Sunday (Nov 29), MOH said two people tested positive for Covid-19, of the 876 stallholders in and around Tekka Centre who went for community surveillance testing last Thursday.

Both the cases picked up from surveillance testing are likely to be past infections, as indicated by their serological test results, the ministry said on Sunday. The remaining 874 individuals tested negative.

The first was a Singaporean woman who sells mutton with a co-worker at a stall in Tekka Market, MOH said on Saturday.

The second was a 41-year-old Indian national working as a warehouse assistant, the ministry said on Sunday. He was asymptomatic, and was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases when his test came back positive on Friday.

The man's work entailed stocktaking at warehouses in Cuff Road, and delivering goods to Jothi Store and Flower Shop in 1 Campbell Lane, said MOH, which added that he does not interact with customers.

His colleague, a warehouse assistant at the warehouses, was swabbed last Thursday and tested negative.

Two other migrant workers who live with the man in Cuff Road also tested negative, it added.



876 stallholders in Tekka Centre were tested as part of community screening. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



Seven imported cases were also announced on Sunday.

One is a long-term visit pass holder who arrived from Russia, while another is a student pass holder who arrived from India. Another three are work permit holders who arrived from Indonesia.

The remaining cases are short-term visit pass holders. One is a 39-year-old Ivory Coast national who arrived from Malta on a work project. The other short-term pass holder is a 58-year-old male Belarus national, who came to participate in a mixed martial arts sporting event as a cornerman.

All seven had been placed on SHNs or were isolated upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while in quarantine.

There were no cases from within dormitories announced on Sunday - the 19th consecutive day.

MOH said there were three unlinked cases in the community in the past week.

With five cases discharged on Sunday, 58,109 patients have fully recovered from the disease.