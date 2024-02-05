Five things to know about the late S’pore tycoon and former UOB chairman Wee Cho Yaw

SINGAPORE - Billionaire Wee Cho Yaw was known as a successful businessman who helmed UOB Group for more than 60 years, he was also passionate about education and giving back to the society.

Mr Wee, who was chairman emeritus and honorary adviser of UOB, died at the age of 95 on Feb 3.

Here are five things to know about him.

1. He grew UOB into one of the most successful banks in Asia

With Mr Wee at the helm, UOB saw its assets grow from $2.8 billion to more than $253 billion, expanding from 75 branches and offices to more than 500 globally. UOB, Singapore’s third-largest bank, called Mr Wee a “visionary, banker extraordinaire, community pillar and celebrated pioneer”.