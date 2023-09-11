Veteran banker Elizabeth Sam who was known as ‘Ms MAS’ dies at age 84

SINGAPORE – Veteran banker Elizabeth Sam, who played a key role in Singapore’s growth as a financial centre, died on Monday morning, aged 84.

Ms Sam was hospitalised in early September, said her son Sherman, 57, adding that doctors wanted to run tests for cancer, but her exact cause of death was not confirmed when she died.

An economics graduate from what was then the University of Singapore, Ms Sam was among the first few female administrative officers who joined the Finance Ministry in 1963.

She was instrumental in shaping Singapore’s early reserves management strategy as she rose through the ranks to take on roles such as deputy secretary in the economics development division and director of overseas investment.

Ms Sam then became part of the founding team of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in 1971.

She was the central bank’s chief manager of investments and exchange control, and also joined its international department, being second-in-command to MAS’ first managing director Michael Wong Pakshong.

Together with former finance ministers Goh Keng Swee and Hon Sui Sen, the MAS leaders helped to put Singapore on the world map as a financial hub through the development of the foreign exchange market and Asian Dollar Market, among other initiatives.

Ex-MAS executives who knew Ms Sam told The Straits Times that she was a nurturing mentor, and a role model as a trailblazer and woman leader in finance.

Former presidential candidate Ng Kok Song said: “Without Elizabeth, I wouldn’t be where I am today. She gave me the big break in my life professionally.”

Ms Sam, who was his first boss at the Finance Ministry before supervising him at MAS, gave him opportunities to exercise his mathematical skills while guiding him with her economics background.

She was a demanding boss but she also gave him due credit during her meetings with the Finance Minister, recalled Mr Ng.

When Mr Ng was just 25, Ms Sam and Mr Wong sent him to London to head the central bank’s first overseas office.

“That was a big break for me because it really helped me to learn in London what a financial centre was about and develop a lot of relationships,” said the former GIC investment chief, who last met Ms Sam in August when she agreed to be his character referee for the presidential election.

Mr Ng said: “She taught me that in whatever work you do, what you know is important but equally important is who you know, and the ability to build relationships with people who can help you.”