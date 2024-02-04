‘Titan of Singapore’s banking industry’: PM Lee remembers former UOB chairman Wee Cho Yaw

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he was “deeply saddened” by the death of billionaire Wee Cho Yaw, chairman emeritus and honorary adviser of UOB, whom he has known personally for over four decades.

Mr Wee, who helmed the UOB Group for more than 60 years before his retirement in April 2018, died on Feb 3 at the age of 95.

In a Facebook post on Feb 4, PM Lee called Mr Wee a “titan of Singapore’s banking industry” whom he had worked closely with as chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and said that he greatly valued the late tycoon’s perspectives and advice.

“I will always warmly remember his passion and energy, and our many conversations across a wide range of issues over the years,” said Mr Lee.

He also said that Mr Wee’s business acumen and visionary leadership were instrumental in growing UOB into one of the most successful banks in Singapore and the region.

Under Mr Wee’s leadership, the bank saw its assets increase from $2.8 billion to more than $253 billion, growing from 75 branches and offices to more than 500 globally.

But beyond the corporate world, said PM Lee, the late businessman was also a passionate philanthropist, and made significant contributions to the Singapore community.

He was actively involved in the promotion of the Chinese language, culture and values, and took on key leadership roles, Mr Lee noted.

The community continues to benefit greatly from the Wee Foundation, which was set up in 2009 to promote the Chinese language and culture in Singapore, as well as provide education and welfare assistance to those in need, he added.

Mr Lee credited Mr Wee for overseeing the difficult process of merging Nanyang University with the University of Singapore to form the National University of Singapore (NUS) when the late banker and property developer was chairman of the Nanyang University Council. Mr Wee subsequently served on the NUS Council until 2000.

In 2004, Mr Wee became a pro-chancellor of Nanyang Technological University, where he established a scholarship fund to support students pursuing postgraduate finance degrees at the Nanyang Business School.

UOB also set up the $50 million Wee Cho Yaw Future Leaders Award scholarship programme in 2015 to provide financial assistance to students from disadvantaged backgrounds, which PM Lee said was “a fitting tribute” to Mr Wee’s service and leadership.

For his achievements and contributions to Singapore, Mr Wee was awarded the Public Service Star in 1974 and the Distinguished Service Order in 2011.

The Distinguished Service Order may be awarded to any person who has performed within Singapore any act, or series of acts, constituting distinguished conduct, according to the Prime Minister’s Office website.