Financial abuse of seniors by their children is being looked into: MSF

Singapore - Elderly parents who were forced by their children to sell their assets - to their child’s benefit but to the senior’s detriment - is an emerging issue being raised by social workers and other stakeholders.

And the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) is working with its partners and relevant stakeholders to study the problem of financial abuse further.

The MSF spokesman told The Straits Times: “Elderly financial abuse is a complex issue that is subjected to different interpretations.

“Monies and gifts are frequently exchanged between family members, which may make the distinction between unwise financial decisions and financial abuse less clear.”

Ms Sun Xueling, Minister of State for Social and Family Development, highlighted the problem of financial abuse when the Women’s Charter (Family Violence and Other Matters) (Amendment) Bill was passed on July 4.

She said the MSF had considered whether to include financial abuse in the definition of family violence, but this requires further study as it is a complex issue.

In her parliamentary speech, Ms Sun also said the MSF is prepared to consider the possibility of enacting a standalone Domestic Violence Act in the future, to boost protection for those in intimate non-familial relationships, such as those who are unmarried.

Ms Sun told the ST that some members of the public had raised this issue during a public consultation on ways to better tackle family violence. Hence the MSF intends to engage relevant stakeholders, and it will share more details when they are ready.

She said centres that specialise in tackling family violence, called Protection Specialist Centres, offer support to survivors of violence in both familial and non-familial relationships.