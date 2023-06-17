When adult children are abusive and overly dependent on their elderly parents

SINGAPORE – A man in his 30s refused to work, and demanded $10 to $20 a day from his elderly parents to buy food and cigarettes.
His father is retired, while his mother is working into her 70s as a cleaner to provide for their only child.
Yet, he blamed his parents for a litany of perceived failings, such as not being able to send him overseas to pursue a degree after he completed his secondary education here.
He lorded over them and made them run errands for him, like buying food or cigarettes, even in the middle of the night. When his demands were not met, he turned aggressive and broke things at home.
Another 30-something-year-old man blamed his mother for his unhappy childhood, after she divorced his father. He would lay hands on her whenever she failed to perform various tasks to his satisfaction, such as taking care of his multiple pets.
The beatings became more frequent over the years – up to a few times a week – and he has strangled her and repeatedly threatened to kill her.
Ms Kristine Lam, principal social worker at Care Corner Project StART, a social service agency that specialises in tackling family violence, said of the son: “He would blame her for everything.”
When a child is overly dependent and turns violent
These are just two cases of adult entrenched dependency abuse Care Corner Project StART has handled.
In such abuse, the adult child is overly dependent on the parents to meet his daily needs, such as financial and other forms of support. When the child cannot get what he wants, he may turn violent to get his way.
At the heart of the problem, Ms Lam said, is that both the parents and the child feel that the child is unable to get by on his own resources.
The parents feel obliged to keep providing for their offspring well into adulthood, and this results in a cycle of unhealthy dependence.
“The child can use anything and everything to blame the parents for whatever has happened to him,” she added.
“It also stems from the guilt and shame the parents face, so they give in (to their children’s demands).”
Ms Lam said that adult entrenched dependency abuse is a type of elder abuse that few people talk about here.
The World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is marked each year on June 15. It is a day designated by the United Nations to raise awareness about the abuse of seniors.
The Ministry of Social and Family Development said there was a small increase in the number of elder abuse cases in 2022.
One common factor behind such abuse, is that caregivers feel overwhelmed by the demands of looking after a dependent elderly family member.
While stressed-out caregivers are one group requiring greater support, the problem of elder abuse is too complex and multifaceted to attribute it to just one group of perpetrators, or one cause.
Care Corner Project StART has started to track the number of adult entrenched dependency abuse cases it sees, to get a sense of their prevalence and to find a way to better offer support to the abused parents, Ms Lam said.
It handled 102 such cases from 2017 to 2022 – the first five years since it started recording such cases.
Seniors tend to suffer in silence
However, social workers interviewed say that the reported cases of elder abuse are probably just the tip of the iceberg.
Ms Jamie Soo, lead social worker at social service agency Montfort Care, says seniors fear getting their children into trouble with the law, and so they tend to keep mum about the abuse.
Some worry that the violence would get worse if they report the abuse. Others fret about who would take care of them if they sound the alarm, and if their child cuts ties with them or gets arrested.
Her colleague Angeline Wong said some seniors may not even recognise they have been abused, and so they do not see a need to report it. Ms Wong is the assistant director at GoodLife!Yishun, which provides eldercare services.
She added: “They may think it’s their fate to have an unfilial son or a child who doesn’t treat them well, instead of recognising it as abuse. “
Take, for example, the mother who was regularly beaten by her son who owns multiple pets. Ms Lam found out that the senior has been suffering in silence for more than a decade, but she did not want to report her son to the police.
It was her neighbour who called the police out of concern for the woman’s safety. The mother was initially reluctant to move to a shelter for abused victims for her own safety, until social workers finally persuaded her to do so.
Ms Lam said: “She keeps saying if she dies (at his hands), then she dies.”
She was also persuaded to apply for a personal protection order (PPO) against her son, which is a court order restraining her son from committing violence against her. The mother claims the violence has stopped after she went home from the shelter armed with a PPO.
Ms Lam said social workers teach these seniors the principles behind non-violent resistance, which is a form of cognitive behavioural therapy, to deal with their abusive children.
For example, they tell the seniors to let their children know that they would not tolerate violence, and to draw safe boundaries between themselves and their children.
Social workers also work with the seniors’ neighbours and other family members, to check in on the senior and to provide the support the elderly person needs.
To tackle elder abuse, it is key to break the silence on the hurt and harm inflicted on seniors by their nearest and dearest.
Ms Lam said: “If nothing is done, the violence will continue, and it gets worse over time. So we want to encourage seniors to seek help earlier.”
If the public suspects a senior is being abused, they can encourage the elderly person to seek help by calling the National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment Helpline on 1800-777-0000, or make a report on their behalf.