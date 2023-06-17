When adult children are abusive and overly dependent on their elderly parents

SINGAPORE – A man in his 30s refused to work, and demanded $10 to $20 a day from his elderly parents to buy food and cigarettes.

His father is retired, while his mother is working into her 70s as a cleaner to provide for their only child.

Yet, he blamed his parents for a litany of perceived failings, such as not being able to send him overseas to pursue a degree after he completed his secondary education here.

He lorded over them and made them run errands for him, like buying food or cigarettes, even in the middle of the night. When his demands were not met, he turned aggressive and broke things at home.

Another 30-something-year-old man blamed his mother for his unhappy childhood, after she divorced his father. He would lay hands on her whenever she failed to perform various tasks to his satisfaction, such as taking care of his multiple pets.

The beatings became more frequent over the years – up to a few times a week – and he has strangled her and repeatedly threatened to kill her.

Ms Kristine Lam, principal social worker at Care Corner Project StART, a social service agency that specialises in tackling family violence, said of the son: “He would blame her for everything.”

When a child is overly dependent and turns violent

These are just two cases of adult entrenched dependency abuse Care Corner Project StART has handled.

In such abuse, the adult child is overly dependent on the parents to meet his daily needs, such as financial and other forms of support. When the child cannot get what he wants, he may turn violent to get his way.

At the heart of the problem, Ms Lam said, is that both the parents and the child feel that the child is unable to get by on his own resources.

The parents feel obliged to keep providing for their offspring well into adulthood, and this results in a cycle of unhealthy dependence.

“The child can use anything and everything to blame the parents for whatever has happened to him,” she added.

“It also stems from the guilt and shame the parents face, so they give in (to their children’s demands).”

Ms Lam said that adult entrenched dependency abuse is a type of elder abuse that few people talk about here.