Slight rise in elder abuse cases, caregiver stress is a common factor behind abuse

Singapore - There was a small increase in the number of elder abuse cases in 2022, with one common factor behind such abuse being caregivers overwhelmed by the demands of looking after a dependent elderly family member.

In 2022, there were 370 elder abuse cases seen at family service centres (FSCs), up from 338 in 2021 and 283 in 2020.

The FSCs, which are run by social service agencies and offer a range of help services for families, handle low-risk cases, a spokesman for the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) told The Straits Times for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Thursday.

This day has been designated by the United Nations to raise awareness about the abuse of seniors.

High-risk cases, where the senior is facing immediate danger to his safety and well-being, are handled by the MSF’s Adult Protective Service (APS). Ms Crystal Lim, assistant manager at APS, said the service usually intervenes only as a last resort when all other options are exhausted.

In 2022, APS investigated 114 cases involving vulnerable adults aged 65 and older. This is up from 96 such cases in 2020, but slightly fewer than the 120 cases in 2021.

A vulnerable adult is a person aged 18 and older who, because of his physical or mental infirmities, or disabilities, is incapable of protecting himself from abuse or neglect.

The third category of cases is those with moderate to high risk. These are handled by the three protection specialist centres – Care Corner Project StART, Pave and Trans Safe Centre.

These social service agencies specialise in tackling family violence, and handled 49 cases in 2022, up from 45 in 2021 but fewer than 71 in 2020.

The MSF spokesman said: “There has been a slight increase in the number of elder abuse cases over the years but the trend has remained stable.”

Ms Kristine Lam, principal social worker at Care Corner Project StART, said that more reports made to the FSCs islandwide may signal an increase in the awareness and willingness of the elderly to seek help. There are 48 FSCs here.

APS’ Ms Lim said the abuser is typically the senior’s caregiver, such as their children or spouse.

The stress the caregivers face from the demands of caregiving, and their own mental health conditions, are common factors behind the abuse, she said.

“When the stress gets too overwhelming, some may resort to physical violence or neglecting the elderly person’s care needs,” she said. “Or the caregiver may suffer from depression and they react to stresses in an inappropriate manner, which leads to abuse.”