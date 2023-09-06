Eyeing a gym package with upfront payment? Make sure you are protected, says consumer watchdog

SINGAPORE - Consumers lost more than $20,000 in advance payments for gym and fitness club packages in just the first six months of 2023, said the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case).

That brings into focus the need for people to ensure they take steps to protect themselves when they are asked for upfront payment, said Case president Melvin Yong.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Mr Yong said the consumer watchdog had previously called on the Government to mandate prepayment protection in sectors like the gym and fitness club industry to better safeguard the hard-earned money of consumers.

However, consumers too must protect themselves by ensuring they carefully consider their needs before they sign membership packages or personal training agreements with gyms or fitness centres, he added.

The issue is back in the spotlight with the closure of Fenix Fitness on Aug 14, a personal training gym operated by Gym Alliance. It is the third gym to close in 2023 after Haus Athletics and UFC Gym, both of which suddenly closed in May.

Mr Yong, who is Radin Mas MP, said that prepayment losses, which is the remaining balance of membership packages following gym closures, were based on complaints received by Case.

In a written reply to a parliamentary question in July, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said the Government’s approach has been to help consumers make informed decisions and manage prepayment risks.

Mr Gan also said the beauty sector is the one with the highest amounts of prepayment losses reported to Case from 2020 to 2022.

He added that businesses that are CaseTrust-accredited in some sectors offer prepayment protection that enables consumers to claim back unused prepayments if the business closes down.

However, businesses in the fitness industry, including Fenix Fitness, do not fall under that scheme, said Mr Yong.

Consumers can enjoy savings per use over time for longer-term memberships, but they should consider shorter term memberships or pay-per-use options, as it is generally challenging for consumers to recover their monies for prepaid memberships in the event of sudden business closure, he added.

Also, when a person engages in longer-term memberships, he is taking a credit risk on the financial strength of the company, said Withers KhattarWong partner Chenthil Kumarasingam, who specialises in dispute resolution.

He said: “Just because the gym is a well-known brand does not mean that the corporate entity you are contracting with (which may be a franchisee) is financially strong.”